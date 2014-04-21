Middle East and North Africa Baby Food Industry Outlook to 2017 Research Report by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The industry research publication titled ‘Middle East and North Africa Baby Food Industry Outlook to 2017 – Led by Changing Lifestyles and Increased Working Women Population’ provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size, segmentation, trends and developments and future projections of the baby food market of major countries in Middle East and North Africa. The report also entails a detailed description of the prominent and emerging geographic markets of the region including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel and United Arab Emirates.



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The baby food industry in MENA has been growing at rapid pace with market dominated by few players. The Middle East and North Africa market for baby food escalated at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2007-2012 generating revenues worth USD million in 2012 growing from USD million in 2007.



Milk or infant formula has been the largest contributor to the market which accounted for more than % share of the market in 2012. The dried baby food, the second largest segment contributed % in the year 2012. Saudi Arabia held the maximum share with a contribution of 37.0% in the overall revenues of the MENA region in 2012. Even during the recessionary years of 2008-2009, the baby food industry in MENA fared well witnessing an annual growth of 11.7% in 2008 and by 11.1% in 2009.



Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing growing demand for baby food, with a high birth rate of 19.2 births per 1,000 people noted in 2012 and rising women contribution in workplace. As the workforce dynamics change with increasing women participation, the time constraints of the occupation has propelled parents to opt for packaged baby food offering a convenient solution. Milk or infant formula is the largest revenue generator in baby food market in Saudi Arabia. Despite having a strong tradition of breastfeeding, less than nearly 20% of the women exclusively breast feed their children, as they prefer infant formula. The revenues of the Saudi Arabia milk formula market has inclined at a rate of 15.7% over the review period of 2007-2012. Wyeth (Nestle), Similac, Nestle Nan, Aptamil and Bebelac are some of the major standard milk formula brands in Saudi Arabia. Other small players in the market such as Liptomil, Enfragrow and others accounted for % of the entire standard milk formula market in Saudi Arabia in 2012.



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As of 2012, Israel was ranked 16th among 187 world nations on the UN's Human Development Index (HDI), which places it in the group of very highly developed nations. Israel has witnessed a high demand for baby food over the past years on account of increasing urbanization and income levels along with enhanced role of women in the workplace. The country is presently witnessing a burgeoning demand for all the segments of baby food with overall market registering a CAGR of 13.4% during 2007-2012. The annual expenditure on infant cereal or dried baby food by the parents in Israel has inclined from USD 241.1 in 2007 to . Nestle, Omelac and Milupa are some of the dominant players in the market for baby cereals in the country.



The baby food industry is rapidly emerging in the UAE, with growing appetite for differentiated baby food offerings amongst the parents. UAE with 85.0% urban population and increasing income levels have presented a favorable picture for the growing baby food market. The overall baby food market in UAE is projected to advance with a CAGR of 16.8% in revenue terms during 2012-2017, reaching USD million by 2017. Wyeth Progress Gold dominated the growing-up formula market with a % share in 2012. Similac Gain Plus, Nestle Nan 3 and Aptamil 3 contributed %, %, % respectively and others segment held % of the market.



The market for baby food products in Egypt has grown with a CAGR of 5.4% during the years of 2007-2012 and recorded revenues worth USD million in the year 2012. People in Egypt are extremely price- sensitive, hence people belonging to high and middle class income are anticipated to remain as the major consumers of baby food in the country. The average annual expenditure on prepared baby food was recorded as USD in 2012 as compared to USD in 2007. Some of major brands in prepared food industry include Hero Baby Apple Compote Jar and Sunval Biobamini Baby Food Rice.



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The continuously changing consumer lifestyles and a high rate of population growth are expected to continue supporting the growth for the baby food segment in Morocco. Morocco baby food industry is expected to achieve revenues of USD million in 2013 and USD million in 2017. Consequently, the baby food market in Algeria is anticipated to register increasing growth in the span of next five years (2013-2017), receiving impetus from a growing number of parents who will willingly purchase healthy baby food products with a view to provide best possible nutrition to their babies.



Rising consumption levels coupled with by high income levels have presented a great opportunity to the manufacturers of the baby food in Qatar. The baby food industry in Qatar is expected to witness a high growth in the coming years with a CAGR of 18.7% and growth rates of % in 2015 and % in 2017. The rise in consumer confidence coupled with the constant increase in income levels will continue to instigate the buying behavior for baby food in the country.



The future prospects of the baby food industry in the MENA region promises phenomenal growth. With high birth rates and increased role of women at the workplace, the demand for baby food in the region is expected to showcase prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The growing demand for baby food in MENA will generate revenues worth USD million in 2017 from USD million in 2013.



Key Topics Covered in the Report:



MENA baby food market size.

The country wise segmentation of baby food in MENA.

The market size, future outlook and projections of the baby food market of Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, and Qatar.

The market segmentation of the MENA baby food market on the basis of product category comprising of Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby and Other Baby Food.

The market size, future outlook and projections of the baby food market of Saudi Arabia on the basis of revenue generated.

The market size, future outlook and projections of the baby food market of Israel on the basis of revenue generated.

The market size, future outlook and projections of the baby food market of UAE on the basis of revenue generated.

The market size, future outlook and projections of the baby food market of Egypt on the basis of revenue generated.

Trends and developments of MENA Baby Food market.

Market share of major brands in baby food market of Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Egypt.

Profiles of major players in MENA baby food market.

Future outlook and projections of MENA baby food market.



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