Middle East and Turkey Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Treatment Drugs Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019-2027

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Thrombocytopenia is a disorder in which a patient has low level of platelets in the blood. The major causes of thrombocytopenia are inefficient production of platelets, platelet splenic sequestration, and accelerative destruction of platelets. Thrombocytopenia can be inherited or acquired and the most common ineffective production of thrombocytes are due to bone marrow failure syndromes such as myelodysplastic syndrome and aplastic anemia. In 2014, according to a research article published in 2014, titled 'Frequency of Thrombocytopenia', the frequency of thrombocytopenia is higher in people aged 60 years and above who are suffering from non-cirrhotic liver disease. However, rampant discovery coupled with the ability to clone thrombopoietin has resulted in new treatment opportunities for clinical manifestation.



The Middle East and Turkey immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Treatment Drugs market size was valued at US$ 82.23 million in 2019, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).



Increasing launch of new drugs by key players operating in the ITP treatment drugs market is expected to boost the market growth. Key players are focused on research and development of new drugs to address unmet need of patients with ITP disease. For instance, in June 2019, Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to expand the use of the DOPTELET (avatrombopag) drug for treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adults who had a deficient response to previous treatment. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to launch DOPTELET in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa in 2021.



Increasing healthcare infrastructure and spending on development of better medical facilities in the Middle East is expected to accelerate growth of the Middle East and Turkey immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Treatment Drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the 10 largest hospitals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), started a 3.2-million square foot project. The new facility which is located in Abu Dhabi will offer improved access to healthcare for residents. The hospital is the first of its kind in the UAE to provide advanced treatment procedures and expand access to specialty care services such as orthopedic and thoracic surgery.



To treat ITP, alternative surgical procedures such as splenectomy and bone marrow transplant are often the choice of treatment because of better outcomes. These factors are expected to hamper growth of the Middle East and Turkey immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Treatment Drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by Al-Aqsa University Journal in January 2017, Splenectomy cures ITP by removing both the primary site of platelet destruction and an important site of antiplatelet antibody production in a large proportion of patients. According to the same source, laparoscopic splenectomy has recorded a success rate of 72% at 5 years. Sustained responses were observed in 60–80% of ITP patients undergoing splenectomy in 2017.



Turkey is expected to hold a dominant position in the Middle East and Turkey immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Treatment Drugs market owing to strategic collaborations by key players in order to distribute their products all over the country, which, in turn, is aiding the growth of the Turkey immune thrombocytopenia purpura market. For instance, in January 2019, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. collaborated and entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Spain-based Grifols S.A, to commercialize fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate in all potential indications in Europe and Turkey.



Saudi Arabia is expected to foresee a rapid growth in the Middle East and Turkey immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Treatment Drugs market. Saudi Arabia is expected to gain momentum owing to increasing prevalence of immune thrombocytopenia purpura among pediatric population in the country over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study report by King Khalid University of Saudi Arabia, published in December 2014, around 86% of pediatric cases of ITP are under the age of 6. As per the same source, 58% of the pediatric patients are female.



Key players operating in the Middle East and Turkey immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Treatment Drugs market include Amgen Inc., Octapharma AG, Novartis AG, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



