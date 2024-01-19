NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- The latest study released on the global 'Middle East Bancassurance' market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The 'Middle East Bancassurance' market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

American Express, Bank of America., Citi Group, HSBC, The ING Group, Societe Generale S.A., BNP Paribas S.A, ABN AMRO Bank N.V, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A, Lloyds Banking Group plc, standard chartered

The link between the insurance company and a bank that intends at offering insurance products or benefits to the customers of the bank is called bancassurance. The bank staff becomes the point of sale or point of contact for the customers in this partnership. The bank staff is counseled and supported by the insurance company by giving complete product information, sales training, and marketing campaigns. After the complete transaction is done the bank and the insurance company split the commission so obtained. Insurance policies that are sold by the banks are processed and further administered by the insurance company itself. This partnership can prove to be profitable for both sides. The banks can make additional revenue by promoting and selling the insurances, on the other hand, the insurance companies expand their customer base without expanding their sales team or paying extra commissions to the brokers or agents. This partnership has proved as an effective distribution channel in many countries.



Influencing Market Trend

- An increasing trend of implementing governmental regulations in developing regions in order to support the domestic growth of the market

- Improvement in the Processing Time by Ease of Accessibility and Reduced Turnaround Time would make the Process Hassle-Free for the Customers

Market Drivers

- With the Increasing Competition in The Market, the Banking Institutions Have Started to Bring in Better Products and Extended Customer Service.

- Growing Demand of Customers for Getting Complete Solutions and Services All Under One Roof will drive the growth of the Market

Opportunities:

Challenges:

- Lack of Service Disruptions or Data Safety and Security

- Growing Digitalisation Has Allowed the Customers to Divide the Insurance Cover



Analysis by Application (Life Insurance (Term Insurance Plans, Endowment Plans, Unit Linked Insurance Plans), Non-life Insurance (Health Insurance, Marine Insurance, Property Insurance, Key Men Insurance)), Business Model (Full Integrated Models, Join Venture Model, Strategic Alliance Model, Other)



The regional analysis of Global Middle East Bancassurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2024-2030.



