New Software research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Critical Infrastructure Protection is expected to experience significant growth in the Middle East region over the coming years due to enormous investments in energy and transportation infrastructure. The construction of critical assets and key infrastructures is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Middle East CIP report focuses on technologies empowering the critical infrastructure owners with a feature rich platform to deliver secure environment to these infrastructures. These security solutions provide several advantages such as remote monitoring, improved command and control systems, perimeter security, quick response systems and better performance with simplified operations and workplace flexibility. CIP enables the Governments and public agencies to protect the infrastructures from threats such as terrorist attack, cyber attacks, natural disasters and epidemics. The Government and respective organizations are inclined towards providing security to their critical infrastructure.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report focuses on the protective measures and solutions that need to be taken for protecting the critical infrastructures and also ensure smooth functioning of the economy, across the Middle East countries. The governments and infrastructure owners are together focusing on developing and deploying technologies that comply with internationally accepted reliability standards. These standards encompass physical and cyber security along with the required training and awareness. Enterprises across the globe are looking forward to implement these security standards into their current work scenarios. Players such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Kaspersky Lab, Thales, BAE Systems and McAfee provide better integrated solutions across all verticals. These companies are well positioned to provide solutions for critical processes across energy, transportation, sensitive areas and smart grids, despite different organizational structures and business process needs.
This report segments the Middle East Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market by security related technology types, solutions, services, vertical and geographical regions. Verticals are further sub-segmented by applications.
On the basis of CIP security technology types: The market is segmented into: Network security, Physical security and Professional Services.
On the basis of security technologies: The Network security market, Perimeter security, Radars, CBRNE, Vehicle identification system, secure communication, SCADA security, Building management systems The Perimeter security market is segmented into: Access control (Biometrics, ID management system), Screening and scanning, PSIM and PIAM, Intrusion detection and video surveillance (hardware, analytics).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Managed Network & Network Outsourcing Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)
- Hybrid Cloud Market by Delivery Models (Saas, Paas, Iaas), by Cloud Management (Cloud Bursting, Cloud Orchestration), by Cloud Security (Network Security, Data Security, Physical Security - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- 3D Mobile Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Government Cloud Market By Agency (Federal Cloud, State and Local Cloud, Defense & Military Cloud), By Delivery (Saas, Paas, Iaas), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid, Community) Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Facial Recognition Market [Emotion; Thermal; Mobile; Forensic; 2D; 3D; Cloud-based Facial Recognition]: Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models and Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Billing Market [By Solution (Billing of Cloud Services, Billing Services on Cloud), By Delivery (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), By Users (SMB, Enterprises)]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013-2018)
- Personal Cloud - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Managed Services Market [Managed Data Center, Managed Network, Managed Information, Managed Mobility, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Communications, Managed Security] - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) Market: Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Global Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)