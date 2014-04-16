Middle East Emergency Exhibition & Conference to Be Launched in Dubai in June 2014

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Increasing pressure on emergency services in the region has made the implementation of strategies to streamline multi-agency response to emergencies, and to more effectively coordinate disaster management, absolutely necessary. This year, for the first time, the Middle East Emergency Medicine Exhibition and Conference will be held alongside the 6th edition of Hospital Build & Infrastructure Middle East in Dubai, UAE, from 2-4 June 2014 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre.



The exhibition will bring together companies, medical professionals and key decision-makers to focus on improving care for patients with acute illnesses or injuries, which require immediate attention. This event will also bring together world renowned experts to establish protocols in the region for emergency situations such as earth quakes, virus outbreaks, rescue missions and terrorist attacks.



“By combining the event with Hospital Build & Infrastructure Middle East, the event will also highlight the importance of designing and creating state-of-the-art emergency rooms and ICU's that are at par with international standards,” says Simon Page, Managing Director, Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions.



The Middle East Emergency Congress is the leading event of its kind, bringing three accredited conference tracks -12th Middle East Emergency Medicine Conference, 11th Middle East Trauma Conference, 4th Middle East Anaesthesia, Pain Management & Critical Care Conference - and various workshops to the agenda, offering insights and discussion from global and regional experts in the field.



Although the practice of Emergency Medicine in the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, is advanced, according to the Department of Health and Medical Services (Government of Dubai), the coordination and standardisation of efforts amongst the various private, governmental and teaching hospitals is limited. Such coordination is likely to improve through the development of continuing medical education in the region.



The Middle East Emergency Medicine Exhibition will have 300sqm of exhibition space, playing host to 25 exhibitors, 800 visitors and 500 delegates over 3 days.



For more information about Middle East Emergency Medicine, please call +971 4 408 2813 or visit www.emergencyme.com



About Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions

Informa Life Sciences is part of Informa Exhibitions and runs the healthcare portfolio of products, including more than 20 exhibitions, 100 conferences yearly covering the European, African, Middle Eastern, Asian and US markets. Over the course of the year, the Informa Life Sciences’ events attract over 5,000 exhibitors, 100,000 visitors and 13,000 conference delegates. In addition to the events, the division also publishes 4 international healthcare magazines and as well as Dothealth, an on-line healthcare portal showcasing more than 40,000 healthcare companies.



For more information, please visit www.informalifesciences.com