Middle East Projects Forecast & Review 2011 - Latest Market Report

This report focuses on the past, current and future projects market across the Middle East – presenting you with an accurate, insightful and unbiased review of the regional projects sector. This Middle East market research report offers a detailed picture of the past, current and future projects market across the Middle East, providing the latest data on competitor and client activity by sector within the key markets along with forecasts, pricing and much more.



Readers of Middle East Projects Forecast & Review will benefit from access to: rankings of the top projects, sectors, contractors and clients, a comparison of historical and current contract awards by sector and country, data on contract awards by sector and country in the first 5 months of 2011, Forecasts for awards by country and sector to 2012, data on projects that are on hold by sector, budgeted capital spending by governments 2010 and 2011, the outlook for raw materials and contractor pricing and much more.



1.1 – Value of contracts awarded in the GCC 8

1.2 – Value of projects awarded in the GCC by

country 9

1.3 – Value of projects awarded in the GCC by sector 10

1.4 – GCC contract awards by sector 11

1.5 – Comparison of contract awards 11

1.6 – Major awarded contracts worth over $50m 12

1.7 – Comparison of oil prices and GCC contract awards 13

1.8 – Material costs vs. Middle East hydrocarbon contract awards 13

1.9 – Projects awarded in the GCC by sector 14

1.10 – Budget value of projects awarded in the GCC by sector 14



2.1 – Value of projects awarded in Mena 15

2.2 – Value of projects awarded in Mena by country 16

2.3 – Value of projects awarded in Mena by sector 17

2.4 – Mena contract awards by sector 18

2.5 – Major awarded contracts in Mena worth more than $50m 18

2.6 – Mena projects awarded based on number of projects 19

2.7 – Mena projects awarded based on budget value 19



3.1 – Budget value of Mena and GCC projects on hold/cancelled due to have been awarded between 2008 and 2015 20

3.2 – Budget value of Mena and GCC projects on hold/cancelled due to have been awarded between 2008 and 2015, by sector 21

3.3 – Budget value of GCC projects on hold/cancelled based on award or planned award date 22

3.4 – Percentage breakdown of GCC sectors by project status 23

3.5 – Percentage breakdown of Mena sectors, excluding GCC, by project status 23

3.6 – Value of GCC construction contracts awarded 24

3.7 – Budget value of Mena projects on hold/cancelled based on award or planned award date 24

3.8 – Value of Mena and GCC contracts awarded by quarter 25

3.9 – Value of contracts awarded in Bahrain, Egypt, Libya, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen by quarter 25



4.1 – Top 15 EPC process contractors in the GCC based on work under execution by value 27

4.2 – Top 15 EPC process contractors in the GCC based on work under execution by percentage 28

4.3 – Top EPC process contractors in the GCC by nationality based on work under execution 28

4.4 – Top 10 EPC process contractors in the rest of Mena based on work under execution by value 29

4.5 – Top 10 EPC process contractors in the rest of Mena based on work under execution by percentage 30

4.6 – Top EPC process contractors in the rest of Mena by nationality based on work under execution 30

4.7 – Top 15 civils contractors in the GCC based on work under execution by value 31

4.8 – Top 15 civils contractors in the GCC based on work under execution by percentage 32

4.9 – Top civils contractors in the GCC by nationality based on work under execution 32

4.10 – Top civils contractors in the rest of Mena based on work under execution by value 33

4.11 – Top civils contractors in the rest of Mena based on work under execution by percentage 33

4.12 – Top civils contractors in Mena by nationality based on work under execution 33

4.13 – Top 15 EPC utilities contractors in the GCC based on work under execution by value 34

4.14 – Top 15 EPC utilities contractors in the GCC based on work under execution by percentage 35

4.15 – Top EPC utilities contractors in the GCC by nationality based on work under execution 35

4.16 – Top 10 EPC utilities contractors in the rest of Mena based on work under execution by value 36

4.17 – Top 10 EPC utilities contractors in the rest of Mena based on work under execution by percentage 37

4.18 – Top EPC utilities contractors in the rest of Mena by nationality based on work under execution 37

4.19 – Top 10 contractors in Saudi Arabia based on work under execution by value 38

4.20 – Top 10 contractors in Saudi Arabia based on work under execution by percentage 38

4.21 – Top contractors in Saudi Arabia by nationality based on work under execution 38

4.22 – Top 10 contractors in the UAE based on work under execution by value 39

4.23 – Top 10 contractors in the UAE based on work under execution by percentage 39

4.24 – Top contractors in the UAE by nationality based on work under execution 39

4.25 – Top 10 contractors in Kuwait based on work under execution by value 40

4.26 – Top 10 contractors in Kuwait based on work under execution by percentage 40

4.27 – Top contractors in Kuwait by nationality based on work under execution 40

4.28 – Top 10 contractors in Qatar based on work under execution by value 41

4.29 – Top 10 contractors in Qatar based on work under execution by percentage 41

4.30 – Top contractors in Qatar by nationality based on work under execution 41

4.31 – Top 10 oil, gas and petrochemical clients in the GCC based on work under execution 42

4.32 – Top 10 process clients in the rest of Mena based on work under execution 43

4.33 – Top 10 utilities clients in the GCC based on work under execution 44

4.34 – Top 10 utilities clients in the rest of Mena based on work under execution 45

4.35 – Top 10 civils clients in the GCC based on work under execution 46

4.36 – Top 10 civils clients in the rest of Mena based on work under execution 47

4.37 – Selected oil, gas and petrochemical clients in the GCC based on planned or unawarded projects 48

4.38 – Top oil, gas and petrochemical clients in the rest of Mena based on planned or unawarded projects 49

4.39 – Top utilities clients in the GCC based on planned or unawarded projects 50

4.40 – Top utilities clients in the rest of Mena based on planned or unawarded projects 51

4.41 – Top civils clients in the GCC based on planned or unawarded projects 52

4.42 – Top civils clients in the rest of Mena based on planned or unawarded projects 53



5.1 – World marketed energy consumption 54



5.2 – GCC and Mena population projections 55

5.3 – GCC real GDP growth rates 57

5.4 – GCC government expenditure 57

5.5 – Selected Mena real GDP growth rates 58

5.6 – Selected Mena government expenditure 58

5.7 – Budget value of unawarded GCC projects 59

5.8 – Budget value of planned or unawarded GCC projects 59

5.9 – Sector breakdown for future GCC contract awards 60

5.10 – Comparison of project activity 60

5.11 – Budget value of unawarded Mena projects 61

5.12 – Budget value of planned or unawarded Mena projects 61

5.13 – Sector breakdown for future Mena contract awards 62

5.14 – Comparison of project activity 62

5.15 – MEED forecast for GCC contract awards, 2011 63

5.16 – MEED Insight forecast for GCC contract awards by sector 63

5.17 – MEED forecast for GCC contract awards, 2011 64

5.18 – MEED forecast for Mena contract awards, 2011 64

5.19 – MEED Insight forecast for Mena contract awards by sector 65

5.20 – MEED forecast for Mena contract awards, 2012 65

5.21 – GCC contract awards, long-term forecast 66

5.22 – Mena contract awards, long-term forecast 66



