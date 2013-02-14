Midlandslimos Announces Several St. Valentine's Special Offers

Nottingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- In preparation for the upcoming Valentine’s Day, Midland’s Limos have announced several special offers for the month of the hearts. Their effort to bring the most memorable Valentine’s Day is a clear sign that they are continuously upgrading the quality of their service. Since red is the color for the month of February - they are offering some of their unique red limos hire to cater for those who want to experience a unique Valentine’s date.



Midland’s Limos will also provide professional Limo Hire Doncaster chauffeurs that have years of experience in driving these authentic limousines. Their chauffeurs are well-trained in safety and defensive driving. They also know all the special spots and venues in the city. For sure, their VIP passengers will surely feel safe and relax, because they are riding with the best people in the business.



To bring in the ambiance and atmosphere of a unique Valentine’s date, they also offer a professional butler that will accompany couples on their way to their special destination. All of limo hire Oldham limousines are equipped with karaoke, neon-lighted dance floors and champagne bars. This makes it possible for their clients to feel comfortable and luxurious on their travels.



In order to give the best service that no other limo rental company can provide, Midland’s Limo has teamed up with various bars, restaurants and popular nightspots around the city. Since, thousands of couples all over the city will celebrate Valentine’s Day. This makes it a hectic day for most establishments. But with Limo Hire Huddersfield everything is taken care of and their valuable clients can avail of special entry passes and reservations to some of the most popular restaurants and nightspots in London. All these value-added services will give their clients a hassle-free and fabulous Valentine’s night out.



Midland’s Limos also offers a unique tour of the city of London on Valentine’s Day. The tour will start in the morning and at a time requested by the client. There is a vast collection of limos to choose from like H2 hummer limos, White or Black Baby Bentley, Silver C300 limousines, Lincoln town car limousines, H2 Hummer Limos, Rolls Royce Phantom and Super Stretch Hummer limousines. The clients will be taken to the most beautiful sceneries and historical landmarks in London. It’s also possible to have a picnic date on some of the specified tourist spots. The tour will end in the afternoon at exactly 6:00pm to give way for the ever popular Valentine’s night out.



About Midlandslimos.com

Midlandslimos.com offers limousine hire for diverse occasions – weddings, parties, proms etc. According to some of their old customers, “Midland’s Limos is the best of the best limo rental in the city.” This statement clearly shows the passion and commitment of the company to bring not only the best but the most outstanding service in the industry. Midland’s Limos offers a wide variety of services for any special occasion.



