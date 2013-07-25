Midnight Sun: New Political Thriller by Frank Monti Highlight's Africa's Natural Resources Nightmare

Westbury, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- While many believe sub-Saharan Africa to be a developing nation of stability, the front cover of Frank Monti’s gripping novel presents its harsh reality; a chess board where everyone and everything is a pawn.



‘Midnight Sun’ thrusts readers into the heart of its society as turmoil erupts from all angles. With many commodities and lives at stake, the novel is a bold reminder of the continent’s growing unrest.



Synopsis:



MIDNIGHT SUN is a tightly plotted novel chronicling a bloody coup in a small African nation undergoing re-colonization.



Jungle-based rebels battle with a Khadafy-style dictator over control of the country’s mineral wealth while French and American agents try to steer the outcome to the advantage of Western banking elites.



This is a realistic tale of uprooted people fighting for control of a haunted landscape; MIDNIGHT SUN reads like a movie because the pace of events in contemporary Africa is so unrelenting.



As the author explains, his novel gives Africa and its issues much-needed attention.



“For the most part sub-Saharan Africa doesn't get the kind of press coverage it deserves. In a novel like MIDNIGHT SUN all the players involved in the natural resource grab in Africa are shown as players on a very complicated chessboard,” says Monti.



Continuing, “It’s a literary analogy that directly reflects the reality of a nation and its people. While things steadily progress in the western world, continents like Africa erupt into turmoil. We need to do more to help.”



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Author Frank Monti, a former communications specialist, has turned his considerable writing talents to this fast-moving, dynamic story told from many viewpoints. . For Monti, Africa is a lush background for his full house of well-developed characters and a stage for his well-crafted prose. Midnight Sun has many strengths: a plot that winds through a strife torn nation at the height of its birthing pangs or, possibly, its death throes, and characters who will have the reader wondering who will make it through, and how,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Back Cover:

In Midnight Sun the vast mineral wealth of a small African country becomes the political chessboard for jungle-based guerrillas and the elite bankers who hire mercenary agents to stage a coup. The story is familiar because the players no longer hide: it is a violent portrait of a former colonial outpost where history has become money, guns and media control.



About the Author: Frank Monti

Frank Monti was a communications specialist in New York City for many years before retiring to focus his energies on the contemporary political novel. After meeting numerous people from African countries he decided the continent was rich with stories that needed to be told. He currently resides in New York City and is working on a novel about American involvement in the Philippines.