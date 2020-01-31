Midnite Ramen: A Seattle Based Food Truck Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Midnite Ramen is a Seattle based food truck aimed at serving authentic regional Japanese ramen to the people of Seattle, Washington. Located in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle, the food truck is emerging as a game-changer in the Seattle food scene and it is already creating a major buzz. In addition, the creators of this project have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"We are entering the final stretch of getting the Midnite Ramen food trailer up and running to serve ramen from different Japanese regions." Said Elmer Komagata, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Funds raised through this crowdfunding campaign will enable the creators of this project to finance the fire suppression system, which will pave the way to scheduling a Labor & Industry (L&I) inspection.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/midniteramen1/midnite-ramen-food-truck-serving-regional-japanese-ramen and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 4,000. Moreover, the creators of this inspiring ramen food truck are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Midnite Ramen

Midnite Ramen is a Seattle based upcoming ramen food truck/trailer that is all set to offer authentic ramen from several regions of Japan. The food truck will be a game-changer in the city's food scene and will be located at the Capitol Hill area of Seattle. Moreover, the project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where its creators are raising $4000 for this project with community support and backing.



Contact:



Contact Person: Elmer Komagata

Company: Midnite Ramen

City: Seattle

State: Washington

Country: United States

Email: info@ramenseattle.com

Website: www.ramenseattle.com