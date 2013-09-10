MIDsource Launches MIDpay Gateway

Westlake Village, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- MIDsource is pleased to announce the MIDpay Gateway is now available for all e-commerce merchants looking for secure online credit card processing and transaction management. “We are very pleased to offer MIDpay to our merchants. MIDpay will provide top of the line Gateway Services with the pricing flexibility that our e-commerce merchants are looking for.” says Greg Augustine, CEO of MIDsource.



(http://www.gomidsource.com)



MIDpay offers:



1. Virtual Terminals



2. Recurring Billing



3. Fraud Detection



4. 3rd Party Shopping Cart Support



5. Concise & Easy to Read APIs



6. PCI-DSS Compliant



7. & Much More



MIDsource offers High Risk Merchant Accounts, Gateways, and Virtual Terminals for a wide range of industries. With an extensive network and banking relationships domestically and internationally, we pride ourselves in our ability to obtain direct merchant accounts and processing solutions for merchants worldwide.



MIDsource

31324 Via Colinas #101

Westlake Village, CA 91362

http://www.gomidsource.com

P-(866) 713 MIDS (6437)

F-(805) 465-6305

matt@gomidsource.com

Skype: midsource1