MidsummerEvents.co.uk Releases New Details About "Midsummer" Event on July 31st in Hyde Park

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- London’s Hyde Park is home to all sorts of exciting events. Hyde Park is particularly busy during the summer, when it plays host to a wide range of outdoor events taking advantage of the warm weather. On Wednesday, July 31, a group of comedians and Top 40 musicians are taking the stage in Hyde Park as part of an exciting outdoor charity concert.



That event is called “Midsummer” and it is scheduled to take place at 12:00pm on July 31st, 2013. The event is being held in support of five different UK charities. Entrance to the event will be completely free. At MidsummerEvents.co.uk, visitors can learn everything they need to know about the event – including a minute-by-minute countdown until the event begins.



The MidsummerEvents.co.uk website lists the entertainment options at the event along with pricing information and directions on how to get to the event. One of the biggest advantages of Midsummer 2013 is that it is sponsored by some of the UK’s leading food and beverage companies, which means that vendors will be serving snacks and beverages free of charge throughout the event.



As far as entertainment options go, a spokesperson for Midsummer explains that this year’s event will be one to remember for a long time:



“The lineup will be announced very shortly but it will include some of today’s top musical acts, including a number of artists on the Top 40 as well as some of the UK’s most popular entertainers and performers. We expect visitors to come from across London and the UK to see this event and the top sponsors are making sure everybody is going to have a fantastic time.”



The Midsummer event website explains that sponsors include some of the UK’s biggest and most trusted consumer brands. The organizing committee for the event has been working hard to secure top sponsorship for Midsummer in an effort to make it as unforgettable as possible. With all proceeds going to charity, event attendees can walk away knowing they contributed to a good cause.



Midsummer is expected to draw crowds by the thousands to Hyde Park. Those who are ready to kick off the summer with a free outdoor concert are encouraged to visit Hyde Park on Wednesday, July 31st at 12:00pm.



About MidsummerEvents.co.uk

MidsummerEvents.co.uk is the online home of Midsummer, a free outdoor concert being held in Hyde Park, London. The concert will take place on Wednesday at 12:00 noon on July 31st, 2013. For more information, please visit: http://midsummerevents.co.uk