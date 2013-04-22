Midtown at Hougang Set to Be Launched by May 2013

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Midtown Commercial & Midtown Residences emerges as an exclusive representation of a complete yet easy life everyone ever longs for. As a mixed development situated in the heart of Hougang, it offers the magical convenience of living right at the center of everything that matters.



Firmly standing right at the Hougang Central within the prime District 11, Midtown Commercial & Midtown Residences is a comprisal of 150 luxury residences and 107 commercial units that consist of retail shops and restaurants. It is a short-drive away from numbers of established schools and surrounded by abundant amenities such as shopping malls, banks, wet market, and 24-hour eateries and convenience store. Traveling is very easy with the Hougang MRT Station and Hougang Bus Interchange only 3-minute walk away, as well as many major expressways connecting. The goodness is also brought inside the door through efficient layouts and high quality fittings and finishes, inducing such a glamorous yet mind-soothing stay at home experience. With Midtown Commercial & Midtown Residences, convenience is surely not a thing to worry about.



Another great thing about Midtown Commercial & Midtown Residences is the high human traffic, which will be very advantageous especially for the commercial units. With vicinity packed with people and activities, both the residential units and commercial units make a perfect choice for either own use or promising investment. With such perfect location and traffic, residents may earn a high return yield and even high capital appreciation for the property in the future.



All these ease and beauty have shaped the development to more than just an ordinary residential space. Midtown Commercial & Midtown Residences speaks of everyone’s dream house, where all the best things in life are back home



For the ease and comforts The Midtown Residences and Midtown @ Hougang Commercial offers, a mixed development is always favored as a property investment or a home to be. As a comprisal of 150 units of luxury residences and 107 units of retail shops and restaurants, Midtown Commercial & Midtown Residences brings a maximum level of convenience to the fingertips of the residents, where dining and grabbing amenities are a doorstep away, where business and home finally make perfect neighbors.



Convenience is surely the best thing about The Midtown Commercial & Midtown Residences. Besides having retail shops and restaurants as a part the development, it is also very close to public transports and limitless amenities like shopping malls, banks, restaurants, coffee shops, ATM, supermarkets, petrol kiosks, and 24-hour eateries and convenience store. Also, facilities nearby include a sports stadium, an aquatics centre, an indoor sports complex and a number of parks such as Punggol Park.



Located in the heart of everything that matters, Midtown Commercial & Midtown Residences presents its residents with limitless choices of lifestyle and entertainment. For a hip shopping experience, residents of The Midtown Hougang can head to the Hougang Mall located only 5-minute walk away, and other malls nearby like the Heartland Mall, NEX Shopping Center, Kang Kar Mall, etc. Residents can also hit the restaurants and surrounding eateries for dining, or go to the library for a quiet reading time.



For families with school going children who are looking for an ideal home, all these schools are located near Midtown Residences: CHIJ Our Lady of The Nativity, Holy Innocents’ Primary and Secondary, Montfort Junior and Secondary, Punggol Primary, Yio Chu Kang Primary, North Vista Primary and Secondary, Xinmin Primary and Secondary, Xinghua Primary, Palm View Primary, Hougang Primary and Secondary, Serangoon Secondary, Seng Kang Secondary, Bowen Secondary and Serangoon Junior.



Besides being a mixed development that always makes a safe investment, Midtown Commercial & Midtown Residences is located right in the heart of Hougang Central, a prime location surrounded by endless amenities, reputable schools, and Hougang MRT station right next door. Its thick human traffic is also very advantageous especially for the commercial units. With all these, investors of The Midtown can expect a high return yield, good rental demand, and even a capital appreciation for the property.



About Official New Launch

Official New Launch is an informative website providing reliable information and tools for interested investors to research and to know more about the new condo property and new condo well before visiting the actual sales gallery.



email : info@officialnewlaunch.com



Singapore

http://officialnewlaunch.com/

http://midtown-hougang.officialnewlaunch.com/