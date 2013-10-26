Midwest Institute for Addiction Helps Families Cope with Patient Rehab in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2013 -- The Midwest Institute for Addiction, recognized regionally for its commitment to providing exceptional personalized care and counseling to patients seeking drug and alcohol rehab in Missouri, recently released a statement detailing the steps family members can take to cope when a loved one is undergoing treatment. These helpful suggestions will allow family members to connect in a way that fosters understanding, respect and communication, which are critical aspects of the healing process.



Maintaining open communication is extremely important because in cases of addiction people often do not know how to or have not been able to share what they are thinking and feeling with their addicted family member. The Midwest Institute for Addiction specializes in drug and alcohol rehabilitation in Missouri that provides counseling that allows family members to share their experiences in a safe environment so they may begin the healing process.



Offering emotional support can provide a sense of stability that people who are experiencing substance abuse issues often lack in their lives but desperately need. This type of support may help patients develop an understanding of the ways in which addiction has affected their lives and the lives of others around them, including loved ones.



Family members are also encouraged to educate themselves about all aspects of the recovery process, which may help them empathize with their loved one so they can help them cope with the feelings they are experiencing. The St. Louis rehab center Midwest Institute for Addiction is an excellent resource for anyone who would like to learn more about the rehabilitation process.



Although much of the family’s focus will be directed towards the patient, it is important for each family member to remember that he or she is also likely experiencing a high level of stress due to the situation, and that self care is also very necessary. Families should do their best to seek stability in their lives, which is why it is important for them to continue carrying out their normal family rituals and customs.



For additional information and support, families are encouraged to contact the Midwest Institute for Addiction, the most trusted rehab St. Louis MO has to offer.



About Midwest Institute for Addiction

Midwest Institute for Addiction is St. Louis' distinguished alcohol and drug detox and addiction treatment rehab center. Midwest Institute for Addiction offers inpatient and outpatient comprehensive, evidence based, and individualized treatment to St. Louis and the St. Louis, Missouri surrounding area for individuals struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. For more information, please visit http://www.midwestinstituteforaddiction.org.