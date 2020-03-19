Miele Corporation USA Provides Advanced Dental Solutions with System4Dent and ProCare Dent Cleaning Agents

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- To provide high-quality dental services, dentists and dental assistants must use high-quality dental technology. Miele professionals work closely with dental professionals and research specialists, as well as manufacturing experts to provide exceptional dental solutions, like System4Dent and ProCare Dent Cleaning Agents. With over a century's worth of experience in designing and developing professional hygienic solutions, Miele's dental accessories and cleaning agents are unmatched in quality, performance, and results.



System4Dent is an innovative sanitation process that meticulously sterilizes dental instruments for all dental reprocessing needs. This system is built on four pillars: disinfection, cleaning agents, documentation, and the highest service quality. This comprehensive process provides a seamless sterilization experience for all dental tools. Industrial-strength chemicals are utilized to provide a first-class reprocessing system, but each instrument is still treated with the gentle care it deserves to extend its lifespan.



For dental offices choosing to undertake their own reprocessing practices, Miele offers high-quality chemicals that provide stunning results. When working with dental equipment, dentists and patients alike demand clean equipment that doesn't put individuals at risk for cross-contamination. Miele chemical agents can be perfectly integrated into any office or lab for the sanitation of dental tools. The disinfectants provide industrial-strength cleaning and neutralization while being gentle on equipment. Miele offers a wide variety of chemical agents, including alkaline-based agents, acidic neutralizing agents, surfactants, and much more, for all dental sanitation needs.



As a leading provider of high-end appliances and hygienic equipment, Miele professionals abide by their "forever better" motto when entrusted with the creation of sanitation products. Find out more about Miele and all the dental products it has to offer at https://www.mieleusa.com/.



About Miele Corporation USA

Miele Corporation USA is a multinational professional systems solution provider based in Germany. The company specializes in the manufacturing and worldwide distribution of commercial products for various industries, including healthcare, dental, education, emergency services, hotels and restaurants, and scientific research. Miele is a detail-oriented corporation with an eye for efficiency and sustainability and a belief in the principle of Immer Besser, meaning "forever better." Every product is designed for years of exceptional work - guaranteed.



To learn more about Miele Corporation USA, visit https://www.mieleusa.com/.