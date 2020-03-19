Miele Corporation USA Supplies Professional-Grade Washers and Dryers for All Commercial Needs

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Miele has been a leader in the appliance industry for over 120 years, manufacturing high-end hygienic equipment for commercial and home use. Its commercial washing machines and tumble dryers are top-of-the-line appliances that surpass its competitors on efficiency, quality, convenience, and more. Miele master engineers have designed and patented advanced technology to improve the performance of the company's best-selling laundry equipment, making it better than ever. With a focus on superb operation and sustainability, Miele professional-grade washers and dryers are perfect for industries across the board.



Miele commercial washing machines are manufactured to be an efficient solution to commercial-sized products. Although different industries have different laundry care requirements, Miele washing machines can be customized to be the perfect solution for all commercial needs. Patented innovative designs, such as the honeycomb drum, suds container, pre-spin technology, and liquid dispensing adapter, offer the highest technological advances in the laundry appliance field, ensuring excellency and high-performance with each cycle. Fashioned from recycled equipment, Miele hygienic solutions are created to be industrial-grade, durable machines that are gentle on clothes.



Of course, all good things come in twos. Miele is a leading supplier of intelligent and ergonomic commercial tumble dryers, with Miele professionals acting as artists in the design of functional, user-friendly laundry equipment. Businesses no longer have to choose between performance and efficiency because Miele does both. The PerfectDry system is state-of-the-art technology that measures the residual moisture in the garments and uses the optimal amount to achieve perfect results. Accompanying the PerfectDry system is the Air Recycling Plus technology that recycles and reuses warm air to lower energy consumption for the user.



All interested parties can visit Miele online at https://www.mieleusa.com/ to find out more about the company's economical solutions for all laundry situations.



About Miele Corporation USA:

Miele Corporation USA is a multinational professional systems solution provider based in Germany. The company specializes in the manufacturing and worldwide distribution of commercial products for various industries, including healthcare, dental, education, emergency services, hotels and restaurants, and scientific research. Miele is a detail-oriented corporation with an eye for efficiency and sustainability and a belief in the principle of Immer Besser, meaning "forever better." Every product is designed for years of exceptional work - guaranteed.



To learn more about Miele Corporation USA, visit https://www.mieleusa.com/.