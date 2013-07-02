Mies Modern Now Brings Latest Modern Lounge Chairs for Buyers

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Mies Modern, an outstanding online furniture store, now brings the modern lounge chairs for buyers. These chairs are very stylish and comfortable and not only offer the required features a lounge chair should possess but also gives an edge by beautifying the interior.



Ergonomically designed furniture allows its users to adjust his body and avail all the support needed for necessary alignment. This furniture store has some of the best options of modern furniture like adjustable chairs which are not only flexible but offer full comfort required. They provide every minute detail in context of furniture to the buyers who can compare the products to make the best purchase like stylish modern sofas in NYC.



Mies Modern also brings Barcelona Collection which comprises of several pieces inspired by Mies Van Der Rohe. The Barcelona chair has a hard resilient flat steel frame with polished chrome finish and heavy harness leather webbing supported pillows. In fact, its design is inspired from the antique folding chair.



Apart from the chair, the Barcelona product range also includes the Barcelona Daybed, Barcelona Coffee Table, Barcelona Loveseat, Barcelona Sofa and finally the Barcelona Bench (available in 3 sizes). Above all, the store also showcases some of the best Eames chairs that provide a complete comfort with flexibility.



They are designed and crafted while keeping all the necessary requirements of an office or home environment. They come in numerous designs, colors and shapes thus cater the lifestyle requirement.



About Mies Modern

Mies Modern offers the finest collection of top quality designer chairs perfect to fit any home and office setting while providing all the comfort. Their designer series chairs come in large variety of colors, material, style and look, helping clients to select the best for home and office use. Their site provides complete description along with exact picture of chair to help their client to know about its functions and appearance.



To know more about them please visit http://www.miesmodern.com

Contact Address:-

Mies Modern Inc.

340 S LEMON AVE #1384

WALNUT, CA 91789

USA

1 (866) 973 1415