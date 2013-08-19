MIES Modern Now Introduces Modern Furniture for New Age Customers

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- MIES Modern, an acclaimed online furniture store now introduces modern furniture for new age customers. This store aims at providing the world-class range of furniture to the customers. Their furniture is very stylish, comfortable and caters all the user requirements. This furniture store has some of the best options of modern furniture.



Their Barcelona Collection comprises of several unique furniture pieces, inspired by MIES Van Der Rohe. Customers looking for Barcelona Chair, Barcelona Daybed, Barcelona Coffee Table, Barcelona Loveseat, Barcelona Sofa and finally the Barcelona Bench (available in three sizes) like adjustable chairs, modern sofas and etc. can browse through http://www.miesmodern.com.



MIES Modern's Eames collection is also a worth having furniture range. This range has been designed and crafted according to the needs of an office or home. These pieces are known for providing all the necessary comfort along with flexibility. They can cater all the modern furniture requirements while being available in numerous designs, colors and shapes.



A representative while elaborating further, stated, “The Eames Collection is comprised of several pieces inspired by Charles and Ray Kaiser Eames. These pieces include the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Eames LCW Chair, Eames DSW Chair, and a variety of Eames Aluminum style office chairs.”



This store with their Bauhaus furniture can cater all customer requirements. They have a large variety of elite sofas, office chairs, ottoman and etc., amongst others. These pieces of modern furniture play an important role in decorating home as well as making it presentable, one should select a high-quality product, keeping an eye to the decoration of the room for perfect matching. They can cater all the furniture requirements, whether it’s for living room, office or the outdoor furniture.



About Mies Modern

MIES Modern offers the finest collection of top quality designer chairs perfect to fit any home and office setting while providing all the comfort. Their designer series chairs come in a large variety of colors, material, style and look helping client to select the best for home and office use. www.miesmodern.com provides a complete description along with an exact picture of the chair to help their client to know about its functions and appearance.



To know more about modern furniture, please visit http://www.miesmodern.com