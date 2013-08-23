MIES Modern Now Introduces Modern Lighting, Los Angeles for New Age Customers

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- MIES Modern, an acclaimed online furniture store now introduces modern lighting in Los Angeles for new age customers. Their state of the art technology with innovative designing has invented an exclusive range of modern lighting. All the products are quite modern and contemporary. These lighting options are best for home and office decor.



Their world class range of furniture is something upon which customers can rely. Every piece of furniture is very stylish, comfortable and can cater all the user requirements. This furniture store has some of the best options of modern furniture in New York.



They have a large variety of office chairs, Ottoman and elite modern sofa in Chicago. These are not merely pieces of furniture but also play important role being the status symbol. This store can cater all the furniture requirements whether it is for living room, office or the outdoor furniture. Customers can avail high quality products according to their room décor, be it a Barcelona chair or modern desks in Dallas.



Customers can easily browse the Eames collection including Eames Lounge Chair in Houston at MIES Modern. These pieces are known to provide all the necessary comfort along with flexibility. In fact, this range has been designed and crafted according to the needs of an office or home. With these chairs being available in numerous designs, colors and shapes, one can cater all the modern furniture requirements.



While elaborating further, a representative stated, “The Eames Collection is comprised of several pieces inspired by Charles and Ray Kaiser Eames. These pieces include the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Eames LCW Chair, Eames DSW Chair, and a variety of Eames Aluminium style office chairs.”



About Mies Modern

MIES Modern offers the finest collection of top quality designer chairs perfect to fit any home and office setting while providing all the comfort. Their designer series chairs come in a large variety of colors, material, style and look helping client to select the best for home and office use. Their site provides a complete description along with an exact picture of the chair to help their client to know about its functions and appearance.



To know more about modern furniture, please visit: http://www.miesmodern.com/modern-classics.html