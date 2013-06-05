Mies Modern Offers Barcelona Chair Collection at Affordable Prices

Blaine, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Mies Modern, a renowned modern furniture dealer, offers its customers with a vast collection of Barcelona chair at affordable prices. The Barcelona chairs from the store offers great comfort to the customers and also the prices from the store are competitive, so that customers may save a lot while not compromising with their choice.



The collection of Barcelona Chairs includes some of the customers’ favorite such as Barcelona chair, Barcelona Loveseat, Barcelona Sofa, Barcelona Daybed, Barcelona Bench, Barcelona Coffee Table, Barcelona Chair - Italian Black, Barcelona Chair - Italian White, Barcelona Chair - Italian Red, Barcelona Chair - Italian Brown, Barcelona Chair - Italian Chocolate Brown and many others to choose from. The customers may browse through the store's vast collection through their online portal and save their time.



The store offers free shipping to the customers; therefore, ensures the safe transportation for the customer's goods. The customers may also browse the online portal of the website for their other products such as Eames chair, office furniture, modern furniture and others.



Mies Modern manufacturers designs inspired by famous designers such as Mies Van Der Rohe, Fritz Hansen, Herman Miller, Florence Knoll, Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Aarnio, Saarinen, and others. The company respects the original designs and makes no claims to provide items from the designers and licensing companies above; which includes products like the Barcelona Chair, Eames Lounge Chair, Noguchi Table, Le Corbusier Furniture, Womb Chair, Tulip Chairs and Tulip Tables, George Nelson Bench, or other items.



About Mies Modern

