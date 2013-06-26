MIG Training Network the Latest and Most Advanced Home Based Business Written by Marc Warshaw

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The MIG Training Network offers greater opportunities for individuals to earn money in the comfort of their own homes. Moreover, the nature of this business is not in any way a form of MLM or one of those easy-money schemes that claim to help people make millions in a matter of weeks. Primarily, MIGTrainingNetwork.US is a reputable affiliate program that sells a range of digital products such as eBooks and software.



Membership Benefits



Those who have acquired membership to this program would immediately gain an access to a comprehensive e-learning library, which is designed to support individuals in building their offline or online businesses. In this e-learning library, a wide range of topics are available including social media and leadership that are all delivered in audio, video and other forms of electronic media. Hence, members can browse through these online resources no matter what time of the day or night they prefer.



By accessing the resources section, members can refine their skills in a number of areas such as SEO training and tactics, Facebook page creation techniques, LinkedIn Strategies, WordPress blog creation, SEO optimization and several types of social media strategies. Overall, there are hundreds of quality products and resources in these libraries.



Highlights of the Program



The MIG Training Network offers affiliates and resellers an excellent opportunity to boost their earnings by qualifying for the 100 percent recurring monthly commissions for the three libraries. Furthermore, affiliates or resellers may begin with a 30-day "Level 1" or $25 program reseller license type. These resellers are also entitled to upgrade their license levels whenever they wish to.



The different reseller licenses include the level 1 to 3, where the program reseller license comes with varying rates (where $25 is the lowest and $100 is the highest. Each of these program levels comes with an option for affiliates or resellers to earn instead of pay for the program reseller license. This option is only possible if members are able to pass up at least two sales to their sponsoring affiliate or immediate referrer.



It is also important to note that each level comes with a $4.95 monthly administration cost. The amount covers the total expenses of setting up, establishing and maintaining the resellers' website, marketing platforms and other components that make up the MIG training network infrastructure.



Benefits Included



The company encourages new members of the MIG training network to sign up and create an account for all the three levels, as this strategy can boost their compensation plan. In case resellers choose to begin at the $25-license level (level 1), then they may always choose to upgrade for greater profits. For instance, they may decide to include level 2 and 3 eventually, although it is important to note that the maximum commission they can expect monthly is limited to $25, as long as they remain at level 1. On the other hand, those who have opted for the combined level are likely to earn more than $175 for each sale. With this in mind, it is important to apply certain strategies that can help resellers obtain more benefits and compensation for their efforts.



Key Features of the MIG Training Network



As with any home based business opportunities in the market, many people have specific concerns about joining one. Among their concerns is the payment process and schedule of payment, as well as any hidden charges. Those who plan to pursue this cutting-edge business opportunity, have nothing to worry about in terms of the legality of the company. Members can get paid instantly and directly via the payment processors provided by the company including PayPal, Payza and Global Gateway E4.



It is not mandatory for members to join the entire list of payment processors offered by the company. Those who have one payment processor may want to analyze the pros and cons of these payment portals since some provide free membership while others require minimal fees.



Membership to the MIG Training Network is non-refundable, which means that all sales are final. This feature is due to the very nature of the company's instant payments or incentives to all its affiliates. After all, it is impossible to have the money refunded to members when it has already been sent to affiliates.



The MIG training network requires a minimal fee of $4.95 per level, as this covers various expenses for the infrastructure including individual subdomain hosting, marketing and sales tools, business training, comprehensive content libraries, and the cutting-edge business model that ensures resellers to earn from the 100 percent residual commissions.



What To Expect Upon Obtaining a Program Reseller License



After availing of the program reseller license, it only takes a single sale before anyone can break even. Aside from earning full commissions for each sale, anyone is entitled to a 100 percent residual commission when the reseller renews the 30-day license. There are also additional sales transferred directly to the reseller, which means that there are more benefits received.



However, the key to maximizing the unique benefits of the compensation plan is by focusing on making a total of four sales. After all, the idea is to accelerate one's growth by encouraging all part of the team to make more sales. This same technique or the Residual Income strategy is applied by other established and successful companies in various parts of the world.



There are three compensation plans offered at MIG Training Network. For the first level ($25 license), resellers receive $25 monthly from each person on their front line. Naturally, the compensation rates are higher as the level progresses. Thus, those who are in level 2 get paid $75 each month per individual on their front line, while level 3 resellers qualify for even greater earnings. With this in mind, more people aim to reach the maximum level to boost their income by generating more sales.



Overall, this new home based business opportunity provides an efficient and practical way to make money. The MIG Training Network offers necessary resources and tools that can help its members get started and boost their monthly income in simple ways. For further details about the company and its business model, please MIGTrainingNetwork.US