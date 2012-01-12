MigenBlog Offers Discount Coupon on Corel PDF Fusion

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- Corel PDF Fusion is a new software application that enables users to work with more than 100 file formats to easily create PDF documents. Anyone who receives information, documents and images in a variety of formats knows the challenges of pulling all these files together in a single, secure and easily shared document. With PDF Fusion, it’s simple to open, edit and assemble multiple files in many different formats to create PDF, DOC and XPS documents.



Key features of PDF Fusion include:



- Support for more than 100 file formats including DOC, WPD, JPG, TIFF, PDF, XPS, CAD, DOCX and PPTX. Simple context-sensitive and drag-and-drop interface enables easy viewing, editing and document creation

- High-security and data-encryption-level support let you control who can open and modify documents

- Save final documents in PDF, DOC, and XPS formats while maintaining text formatting, layout and graphics

- Collaborate, edit and more with an intuitive toolset that lets you create hyperlinks, add document bookmarks, use reviewer tools and make final touch ups that match the look and feel of the original document

- View any document as a slide show for quick review and sharing



Related Quotes:



"Corel PDF Fusion addresses two challenges that users face every day. First, how to easily work with a file when you don’t have the software it was created in. And second, how to save and share info and files with others without needing to worry about what formats they can open or what the document will look like when it gets there. With Corel PDF Fusion, users get an affordable product that’s designed to help them be more productive by making these headaches a thing of the past." – Nick Davies, Senior VP and General Manager of Graphics & Productivity for Corel.



Pricing and Availability:



Corel PDF Fusion's retail pricing is $69.99 in the U.S. and Canada.



MigenBlog.com provides Corel PDF Fusion discount to save up to 30%. This Corel PDF Fusion coupon code is available at http://migenblog.com/corel-pdf-fusion.html



For more information about the latest promotions & discount software available, please visit http://migenblog.com