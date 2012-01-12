MigenBlog Offers Discount Coupon on Kaspersky ONE Universal Security

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- Kaspersky ONE is designed to be your universal, one-stop-shop for personal security, and is installed from a single simple interface. With just one license, Kaspersky ONE Universal Security allows you to conveniently secure any combination of your PCs, Macs, Android tablets and smartphones, without having to purchase multiple products.



Kaspersky Lab has been at the forefront of mobile security since it launched the industry’s first dedicated security program for mobile devices and PDAs in 2002. At the 4G World 2011 mobile conference in Chicago, Kaspersky Lab presents its latest mobile security research and vision to stay aligned with changes to mobile device usage. The company’s team of experts provides demos, product trials, and information on the mobile threat-landscape, along with tips for how businesses and end-users can protect mobile data.



Kaspersky ONE is the first step towards a long-term vision of data security in a world where using multiple mobile computing devices in every aspect of life is expected. Whether using a company-issued smartphone for online banking, or using a tablet to connect with social networks while on the go, the lines between devices are blurring. Kaspersky Lab’s new generation of security products will focus on protecting the user no matter what tool they use to get online.



No matter what devices you use to get online, all you need is Kaspersky ONE. For example, with the 5-device Kaspersky ONE, you can protect:



- your household desktop, two laptops, and two smartphones;

- two tablets, two smartphones, and a Mac;

- two laptops, two smartphones, and one tablet.



It’s up to you to mix and match the award-winning security of Kaspersky Lab to meet your protection needs.



Stephanie Edwards, Vice President, Consumer Marketing

Kaspersky Lab

“With more than 70,000 new malware attacks occurring each day against every type of computing device, we need to rethink how we protect individual people, not simply computing devices. Kaspersky ONE is an elegant and simple way to ensure that those of us who use multiple devices to access the Internet have the best possible protection on the many devices we use to surf, shop, bank and socialize online.”



Chris Christiansen, Program Vice President, Security Products and Services

IDC

“End-users rely on an increasing number of mobile and connected devices, so retailers and security vendors like Kaspersky Lab are in lock-step by providing this new model of protection. By allowing customers to ‘subscribe’ to the technology in the company portfolio, instead of purchasing individual products one at a time, security vendors are moving towards a more services-oriented model that will better serve the evolving needs of their customers.”



Pricing and Availability

One-year licenses of Kaspersky ONE can be purchased for $79.95 for three devices, $99.95 for five devices, and $149.95 for ten devices.



