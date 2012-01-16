MigenBlog.com Offers Discount Coupon on Corel Painter 12

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Corel Painter 12 is considered as the newest version of the world’s most powerful art studio. Combining the industry’s most advanced and realistic digital painting and illustration tools, unprecedented speed, and a new, highly customizable interface, Corel Painter 12 gives artists and photographers power and creative freedom beyond anything previously possible with either traditional or digital art tools.



Celebrating 20 years of digital art breakthroughs, the newest release of Corel Painter represents a powerful partnership between Corel and the Painter community. With new real brushes, unique progressive art tools, customizable workspaces and faster performance on both Mac and Windows, Corel Painter 12 opens up new creative pathways and possibilities, unmatched by any other product in its category. With the introduction of Real Watercolor, Real Wet Oil, Mirror Painting and the mesmerizing Kaleidoscope tool, Corel Painter 12 continues to set the standard for a truly organic and expressive digital art experience.



"Our Painter community has always been the driving force behind our development priorities," said Andy Church, Product Manager for Corel Painter. "Our goal is to consistently provide our artists with powerful tools that enable them to expand and express their creative visions and to achieve the most stunning and realistic results possible. Our artists provide the inspiration and Painter provides the power, freedom, and control unmatched in any other creative environment."



"Painter 12 provides me a level of artistic realism that brings my subjects and concepts to life and makes my work stand apart" claims Mike Thompson, illustrator and urban artist. "My professional career is dependent on Painter’s brushes, realism and inherent time-savings it delivers." To browse Mike Thompson’s galleries visit miketartworks.com.



"The redesigned interface is streamlined and more efficient to use. If you like to paint, then Painter is the application for you" said Cher Threinen-Pendarvis, fine artist, author and educator. "Real Watercolor brushes allow me to paint realistic, natural watercolor brushstrokes, washes and textures like never before." To learn more about Cher Threinen-Pendarvis' work visit pendarvis-studios.com.



Availability



Corel Painter 12 is available now for Windows and Mac in English in markets worldwide. North American pricing is $429 (US and CDN) for the full version and $229 for (US and CDN) for upgrade customers.



