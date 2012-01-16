MigenBlog.com Offers Discount Coupon on Corel WinDVD Pro 11

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Designed for anyone who enjoys watching movies, WinDVD Pro 11 delivers a smooth and pure video experience, whether you’re watching a Blu-ray 3D™ Hollywood blockbuster, an AVCHD™ video file or an HD home movie.



Optimized for the latest GPUs and CPUs from AMD, Intel®, and NVIDIA®, WinDVD Pro 11 delivers outstanding speed and performances, as well as stunning picture clarity. The new release also features improved battery life, making it easier to enjoy your favourite movies at home, or on the road. The latest release also includes new 2D to 3D conversion tools; powerful surround sound settings, SD to HD upscaling capabilities, and an integrated online movie search engine, unique to WinDVD, for searching popular video sources such as NetFlix and Hulu™ (currently available in North America only).



In direct response to customer requests, WinDVD Pro 11 now includes a revamped user interface, featuring new right click accessible settings and playback controls that only appear when hovered over. By removing unnecessary distractions and unwanted complexity, the WinDVD team at Corel has created a sleeker, more enjoyable full screen environment for movie watchers who want to immerse themselves in the viewing experience.



“With the release of WinDVD Pro 11, we wanted to impress our users with outstanding quality and performance, and provide them with an elegant and intuitive viewing experience, free of the clutter found in other playback solutions,” said Jacques Lamontagne, Senior Product Marketing Manager for WinDVD. “With new features including upscaling and custom sound settings, and a revamped user interface, today’s movie lovers can take their viewing experience to a new level, one far beyond standard DVD or Blu-ray systems.”



“Our users played a critical role in the development process,” said Heather Tu, Senior Product Manager for WinDVD. “For this release, they asked us to focus on playback quality while continuing to provide support for the latest video formats - and that’s exactly what we did. With WinDVD Pro 11, we focused our development efforts on hardware optimization, superior HD, 3D and Blu-ray format support and introduced a sleek new user interface and lighter footprint.”



Pricing and Availability:



With the growing popularity and rapidly decreasing cost of state-of-the-art 3D home entertainment systems, Corel has lowered the suggested retail price of WinDVD Pro 11 to $79.99 in order to help bring the excitement of 3D video into even more homes. Owners of WinDVD Pro 9, WinDVD 2010 or WinDVD Pro 2010 can upgrade to WinDVD Pro 11 for $59.99.



