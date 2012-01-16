MigenBlog.com Offers Discount Coupon on Corel WordPerfect Office X5

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- Corel WordPerfect Office X5, the newest version of the world's leading alternative to Microsoft Office. Delivering enhanced online collaboration tools, a new integrated email client and expanded file format support, the latest version of WordPerfect Office has been designed to offer users even greater flexibility in how they work, both online and offline.



"For more than 20 years, WordPerfect Office has earned the trust and loyalty of millions of users by providing essential tools and innovations that are designed specifically to address the evolving needs of our customers," said Jason Larock, Director of Product Management for Corel's Office Productivity group. "With WordPerfect Office X5, we've expanded the scope of our suite, to provide customers with a unique solution that addresses the new requirements of an online-offline workflow while enhancing the formatting features and PDF tools that our users have come to rely on."



Offering exceptional value to new and existing users alike, WordPerfect Office X5 offers a complete suite of powerful office productivity applications, all from one trusted source. And with support for more than 60 file formats, including Microsoft Office files, WordPerfect Office X5 makes it easy for users to create and share files in whatever format they choose.



Pricing and Availability



