MigenBlog.com Offers Discount Coupon on CorelCAD

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- Competitively priced, CorelCAD offers small-to-medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises an affordable option for site-wide deployments, making it an ideal solution for day-to-day design projects that require a high level of precision and detail.



Corel has partnered with Graebert GmbH, a leading CAD developer with over 25 years of industry experience, to develop and market CorelCAD to a wide audience of users. As a result, existing CAD users will enjoy an intuitive environment with familiar command bars, aliases, menus and toolbars. In addition, CorelCAD provides excellent compatibility, working natively with the AutoCAD® DWG™ file format and eliminating the need for an import / export process to read and write files in the industry standard format.



“The high cost of many CAD solutions makes it a prohibitive expense for small-to-medium-sized businesses. CorelCAD represents a great alternative, particularly for technical designers seeking power and precision at an affordable price,” said Klaus Vossen, Product Manager for Technical Graphics at Corel. “We’re confident that CorelCAD’s combination of price and performance will provide a compelling alternative for architects, engineers, construction firms and any enterprise seeking precision tools for 2D and 3D design.”



Pricing and Availability

CorelCAD is available now in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese at the SRP of $699 (US and CDN). Registered users of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite X4 and Corel DESIGNER Technical Suite X4 or higher are eligible for cross-grade pricing of $499 (US and CDN).



