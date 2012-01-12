MigenBlog.com Offers Discount Coupon on CorelDRAW Graphics Suite

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- For more than 20 years, CorelDRAW has helped PC users worldwide create graphics with impact. Known for its versatility and power, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite has won hundreds of international industry awards by consistently addressing the most pressing needs of its loyal community of users. The new version of the suite continues in this tradition by focusing on innovations that matter the most to users in a wide variety of industries including sign making, graphic design, fashion/apparel design, wide format printing, marketing, print production and other businesses of all sizes.



"Throughout the development cycle for CorelDRAW Graphics Suite X5, our team worked hand-in-hand with our user community to ensure we were delivering the new features and enhancements that would make a meaningful difference to them. We wanted to truly understand what they loved about the product and what they needed to make their experience that much better," said Gérard Métrailler, Senior Director of Product Management, Graphics, for Corel. "We believe we've delivered a product that enables our current users to discover new possibilities with the suite while allowing new users to get up and running quickly and create projects with confidence."



"CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is a vital part of my day-to-day workflow. With the numerous enhancements introduced in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite X5, I now have an even more powerful tool to help me complete projects accurately and efficiently," said Michal Polák, owner of FRANCISDRAKE design studio. "It's clear that the Corel development team really listened to its users and worked with them to create the best CorelDRAW Graphics Suite yet."



