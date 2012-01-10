MigenBlog.com Offers up to 30% Discount Coupon on Corel PaintShop Pro X4

Hanoi, Vietman -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2012 -- Corel PaintShop Pro X4 includes over 75 new and enhanced features designed explicitly to meet the needs of today's photographers. With new photo editing features, dramatic improvements in speed and performance, enhancements to the user interface and convenient ways to share through social media, PaintShop Pro X4 delivers the depth of professional features and range of creative possibilities that our community was asking for at a lower price point than other professional editing software.



"We worked closely with our user community throughout the development process for PaintShop Pro X4," said Craig Copley, Senior Product Manager for PaintShop Pro. "Our users are diverse, engaged and incredibly passionate about photography. While they use PaintShop Pro for a variety of creative purposes, all of them share a desire for artistic freedom and the ability to achieve their vision quickly, with tools that are intuitive, powerful and efficient. With the community's input and support, we believe we have a release that delivers the depth and range of features that makes this a fantastic upgrade for our users."



"When inspiration hits, I won't waste time waiting for my software to catch up. The enhancements to the overall stability and speed of PaintShop Pro X4 are obvious from the moment I open and run the program. The updates to the user interface allow for a brighter, cleaner workspace, while the dual monitor support gives me the real estate I need when I am working on an image. PaintShop Pro X4 gives me more opportunities to be creative, while helping me accomplish what I want to do faster than before." - Gene Salois, PaintShop Pro X4 Beta Tester (PaintShop Pro user since 1994).



Pricing and Availability



Corel PaintShop Pro X4 is available now in markets worldwide in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Traditional Chinese and Polish with additional languages to follow. North American pricing is $79.99 (US and CDN) for the full version and $59.99 (US and CDN) for upgrade customers.



MigenBlog.com provide Corel PaintShop Pro discount to save up to 30%. This Corel PaintShop Pro coupon is available at http://migenblog.com/corel-paintshop-pro.html.



For more information about the latest promotions & discount software available, visit http://migenblog.com