MigenBlog.com Offers up to 40% Discount Coupon on Corel VideoStudio Pro X4

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- This latest version includes all-new, creative features to enable anyone to add Hollywood-style effects to their movies. VideoStudio Pro X4 offers new Time-lapse tools that let you easily deliver the high-quality, photographic look of professional productions as your movie speeds your audience through time. The new Stop Motion feature automates this traditional, time-consuming animation process, taking away the complexity of bringing objects like toys or figures to life. In addition, there are new capabilities that make it easy to create a 3D look from your 2D video, emulating the immersive feel of 3D movies on the big screen.



Making the editing process faster than ever, VideoStudio Pro X4 delivers unprecedented performance with new optimization for 2nd generation Intel Core (Sandy Bridge) and AMD Fusion processors. For users who may not have the latest hardware, VideoStudio Pro offers the unique Smart Proxy feature as well as support for CUDA, GPU acceleration and multi-core processing to provide quick and responsive editing.



"With HD everywhere from the living room to your mobile device, we're surrounded by stunning video. With VideoStudio Pro X4, we're giving users the tools to confidently jump into editing their own professional-looking movies – fast," said Jan Piros, who leads product management for Corel VideoStudio Pro. "Everything we've done in X4 is designed to accelerate the video editing process and let you maintain your creative flow as you realize your vision on screen. With a powerful collection of new features, VideoStudio Pro X4 dramatically expands the possibilities of what anyone, even kids, can do with consumer video editing software."



"Today, more people are capturing and editing video than ever before," said Kathleen Maher, Senior Analyst at Jon Peddie Research. "The most successful software packages are not only about lots of features, they're about helping people make movies they can be proud of and distribute and show anywhere. Corel's new VideoStudio Pro X4 is an example of this new breed of video product."



Availability



Corel VideoStudio Pro X4 is available now in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Russian and Polish. North American pricing is $99.99 (US and CDN) for full and $79.99 (US and CDN) for upgrade customers.



