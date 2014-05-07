Mighty Kicks Introduces Mobile Soccer Enrichment

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Soccer is the most popular sport for children and offers many benefits to those who participate. However, many kids do not have the opportunity to benefit from the motor-skills training and self-esteem enhancement soccer has to offer due to conflicting schedules or a lack of soccer programs in their area. Fortunately, founder Luke Vercollone is bringing soccer to kids everywhere, including those in child care centers and preschools, with Mobile Soccer Enrichment, part of the Mighty Kicks Soccer Program as seen at www.mightykicks.net



According to Luke Vercollone, "Mighty Kicks is the premier introductory soccer program for children. Our unique Mobile Program is designed to build motor skills, life skills, self-confidence and basic soccer techniques." The Mobile Soccer Enrichment program offers these benefits to kids in all areas and makes it possible for neighborhoods and learning centers to conveniently offer soccer.



Mighty Kicks observes the very highest standards for age-appropriate soccer instruction. As an NSCAA-Certified and USSF Nationally Licensed coach, Luke Vercollone understands the necessity of a high-energy, engaging curriculum for kids. "Our proven methods and age-appropriate curriculum enhances each child's learning experience while leaving a lasting impression," says Vercollone, who is a professional soccer player with more than 17 years of experience coaching all ages. For more information on the benefits of youth soccer, visit the Mighty Kicks website at http://www.mightykicks.net/news-articles/8-benefits-of-youth-soccer



The idea is catching on throughout the country, with an affordable start-up business for a great value in youth sports. In the past four months, Mighty Kicks has welcomed eight new franchises and is currently offering its proven Programs in 20 territories and 15 states. For more information on Mighty Kicks franchise opportunities, visit www.mightykicks.net/franchise



About Mighty Kicks

Luke Vercollone began the Mighty Kicks Program in 2008 in Richmond, Virginia, in answer to the growing demand for non-traditional introductory soccer curriculum and training. The popular Program has now expanded across the country through franchising.



For More Information:

Mighty Kicks Franchising

6938 Rosemont Court

Fort Collins CO 80525

Phone: 857-321-8908

Luke@mightykicks.net

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhrmY1irJaY

https://www.facebook.com/mightykicks

www.mightykicks.net