Market Size – USD 1.29 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.3%, Market Trends– Launch of calcitonin gene-related peptide therapies and increasing acceptance of novel drugs



The report is further attuned to the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the key segments of the Migraine Drugs market. The resport analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain and demands of the market and offers key insights into market growth. The report also addresses the challenges caused by the pandemic and offers insightful data on how to overcome the barriers. The research study also includes a current and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Migraine Drugs market.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Allergan, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Teva Pharma, Biohaven Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Valeant Pharma



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Pain Relieving Medication

Pain Reliever

Aspirin

Ibuprofen

Triptans

Rizatriptan

Sumatriptan

Ergot Alkaloid

Dihydroergotamines

Ergotamine

Lasmiditan

Opioid Medication

OxyContin

Vicodin

Percocet

Others

Anti-Nausea Drugs

Chlorpromazine

Metoclopramide

Prochlorperazine

Preventive Medications

Blood Pressure Lowering Medications

Beta blockers

Calcium channel blockers



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Oral

Injectable

Nasal Sprays

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals Based Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Regional Segmentation Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report provides extensive coverage of the competitive landscape of the Migraine Drugs market with company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market reach, and global position. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



