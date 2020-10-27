Migrating from Sage 50 to QuickBooks: Choosing Third Party Conversion Specialists Saves Time, Prevents Loss of Data and Ensures Data Accuracy

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Switching from one accounting system to another can be problematic and risky, experts say.



According to Technical Services Manager of E-Tech, John Rocha, because of the sensitivity of accounting data, data needs to be carefully reviewed prior to transferring to a new system due to the sensitivity of data. "Cleaning up bad data like inaccurate inventory counts, duplicate vendor entries or aging accrual balances is vital. 'Converting from one accounting package to another, for example, Sage 50 to QuickBooks, requires a precise scrutiny of all accounting records, inaccurate liability balances, or outstanding balances that have been written off or collected," Rocha said.



"Switching with bad data from one package to another will not give you the satisfaction you are looking for in an accounting system."



The first step of converting Sage 50 to QuickBooks Desktop is to ensure that both Sage 50 and QuickBooks are installed on the same computer.The data folder and .exe files for both QuickBooks and Sage 50 along with the company data and other backups should be in the local hard drive of the computer on which QuickBooks is installed.



Getting assistance from professionals is usually recommended, according to accounting experts, reasons being professionals are skilled in resolving issues and errors that may arise during the conversion process. In addition, relying on professional services to complete the task would save a great deal of time and ensure that all files are converted without a chance of any failing to convert. Professionals also ensure that there is no loss of data during the conversion process.



E-Tech's team of in-house professionals look after the conversion process from start to finish with proficiency and aptitude.



With almost two decades of conversion expertise, the organization looks after the complexities of switching from your current accounting system to QuickBooks, with a hassle-free, fully verifiable transfer of data.



Full service specifications can be seen on the official company website at https://e-tech.ca/Sage-50-to-Quickbooks.aspx



