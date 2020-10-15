Miguel Dean, Acclaimed Author, Speaker, and Mentor, Joins Dr. Paula Joyce on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Miguel Dean, acclaimed author, speaker, and mentor, will join Dr. Paula Joyce on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit radio program on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel Thursday, October 15th at 8am Pacific to explain why big boys should cry: the new model of sacred masculinity.



Boys are raised to ignore their emotions or risk being viewed as weak or "unmanly." This is creating a mental health crisis among our young men. Even before COVID-19, suicide and violence among males was increasing and boys are 3 times more likely than girls to abuse drugs. As women are beginning to allow themselves to be more powerful in the world outside the home, including politics, it is time for males to discover their softer side and allow themselves to feel and express the whole range of human emotions. By inhibiting the emotions that are not considered to be "manly," males are preventing themselves from feeling the highest forms of love, intimacy and joy. It is time for men and women to come into the full spectrum of what it means to be human and experience both their masculine and feminine qualities because in fact, we are not one or the other. Both genders need to come into a new kind of balance that allows all people to be fully human. Join us to hear Miguel Dean discuss the importance of sacred masculinity.



About Miguel Dean

Miguel Dean is a speaker, mentor and acclaimed author of Bring Him Home: A Twin Flame Story. For the last twenty-two years, he has been immersed in the 'twin paths' of healing and transformation. Miguel is a voice for the Sacred Masculine, embodying and alchemizing the twin flame union of Divine Masculine and Divine Feminine within himself. He has been on an inner journey to heal his own wounds, facilitated and complemented by his service to others and passion for spiritually rooted social change. He has reactivated the powers, accessible to everyone, of a seer and catalyst through which healing energy flows. His life mission in service of the Divine Feminine energy was catalyzed at seven months of age when his mother passed over from cancer. Miguel later sank into petty crime, addiction, and homelessness. The love of his newborn son inspired him to face his demons and take responsibility. He is now a mentor for young men and speaks internationally on the evolution of the male spirit. Visit him at www.migueldean.net



