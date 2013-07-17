Mathematical Breakthrough Predicts World War III

Silicon Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- 57-year-old Mike Brockman, author of The Internet Revolution Manifesto—A Manifesto of, by, and for the 99% has been studying cultural, scientific, economic, and technological revolutions for two decades. This, he explains, gives him “a very unique perspective from which to predict that World War III is so close that Sarah Palin will soon be able to see it from her house.”



A video explaining Brockman’s prediction is available for free on Indiegogo.com. A copy of The Internet Revolution Manifesto Executive Summary can also be purchased there for $5.



Additional objective confirmations that predicting the onset and outcomes of revolution and war are possible with mathematics are available on Ted.com – Ted Talk 1 – Ted Talk 2.



“If there is one thing I have learned from studying revolutions over the past two decades,” Mr. Brockman goes on to explain, “It’s that revolutions are about tearing down walls. And information revolutions, or demands for transparency and open dialogue, are historically the first walls that must be torn down.”



Today Mr. Brockman is challenging President Obama to tear down the wall between the government and we the people. “We are tired,” he explains, “of being governed by surprise; to receiving decisions deliberated in secret; to believing that the situation was so complicated that the government had to act on information which the people could not understand, or so dangerous that, even if the people could not understand it, it could not be released because of national security.”



Mr. Brockman has posted an OPEN LETTER to President Obama on his Tumbler page in an effort to get President Obama to begin an open exchange with America, and in fact the world.



A petition demanding that President Obama immediately begin this open exchange or resign from office has been posted on MoveOn.org, and petitions.whitehouse.gov.



Noting the role of communication technologies, the media, and arts in successful cultural, scientific, political, economic, and technological revolutions throughout history, Mr. Brockman has also posted an OPEN LETTER to Apple, Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, the media, and Hollywood on Tumbler, asking for them to help tear down the walls between government and we the people.



And finally, but perhaps most important, he notes that the actual tearing down of walls has always been delegated to the 99%. As such, Mr. Brockman has also written an OPEN LETTER to the 99% which has already gained traction with would-be revolutionaries via Twitter since its posting on Wednesday, July 10th.



In closing, Mr. Brockman’s asks President Obama, Congress, and America to remember what President Franklin Delano Roosevelt discovered about the cause of last generation’s Great Depression, “… over ninety percent of all national deficits from 1921 to 1939 were caused by payments for past, present, and future wars.”



About Mike Brockman

Mike Brockman is the CEO of Square One Solutions, a Silicon Valley visionary, author, and consultant who uses thousands of years of recorded history, a patent-pending Economic and Business Process Optimization Engine (math, IQ), and common sense (EQ) to help countries, industries, and companies optimize their investments in people, processes, and technologies through revolution.



