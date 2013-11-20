Mike Cassidy Looks to Raise $10,000 via Indiegogo for the Orphaned and Destitute Children in Nepal

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Mike Cassidy began his volunteer work in Nepal in 2002 when he secured a leave of absence from ACME markets to teach English to Ophthalmic assistants at the Lumbini Eye Institute in Nepal.



During his initial visit, after seeing the poverty and adverse conditions that the children in Nepal lived under, Mike realized that the well being of the world’s children is a responsibility all need to share. Every year since then, he has returned to Nepal to bring basic human needs to blind, destitute and orphaned children.



Mike started a non-profit organization called 'Nepal - What more can we do?' to work with grassroots organizations, schools and hospitals to bring light, knowledge and hope to Nepalese children.



Eye Examinations and Low Vision Program: Working with S.E.V.A organization, they have over 50,000 children's eyes examined through the School Screening program and through the Butwal Lions hospital.



Disabled Home Support: Their support gives hope and joy to Principal Daya Ram Thapa in his effort to give care, comfort and learning to 33 blind, deaf, crippled or mentally challenged children at the Lailitpur home for disabled children.



School Support: Their yearly gift helps educate and feed 95 hostel children at Saint Devi’s Academy in Kathmandu.



Blind Home Support: At two blind homes, they support 47 blind and low vision children with reams of braille paper, tape recorders, fluorescent lighting and day to day necessities.



Orphanage Support: They also purchase sport shoes and clothing for 73 children at two orphanages in Kathmandu.



Funding through this campaign will help Mike continue doing this work so that these poor children can know the kindness that is deserved by all.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 13, 2013 - January 12, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/what-more-can-we-do-for-nepal/