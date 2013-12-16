Mike England Is Offering Timber

Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- When it comes to Timber, there’s only one company to trust and that is Mike England Timber. Offering products and services such as Bespoke lawn refurnishing, Swan Whitewood and Redwood materials, Door Casings, Deck supplies, Accessories, and furnishings for the outdoors, you can be assured of products with great quality and that have been tried and tested by many.



Efficient and Reliable Service



As independent Timber Merchants, Mike England makes sure that their customers are treated well and that the furnishings and constructions that will be done in their customers’ houses/officers are all for the customers’ satisfaction. Needless to say, they really think of what you want and are able to give you what you want. Thus, you’ll feel good because you know that your house or office space is something that you want to see and want to go to. And, ever since this year, the company has also improved its services by improving each department in the company. The result is that they are now able to give a more reliable and efficient kind of service that sure makes everybody happy. To say that the kind of service that they are able to give now is of the best quality would be an understatement.



Everything that you need



If timber supplies are what you are looking for, then you should definitely hire the services of Mike England now. They will not only give you the supplies and materials that you need, but they will also make sure that they are able to plan for the design that you want, and they also have the best machinery available to help them do it. If your house needs some kind of makeover, then trust Mike England to help you with it. You’ll certainly be happy with the results.



Contact

For more information, contact:

Telephone No: 01254 852151

Fax No: 01254 853017

e-mail: sales@mikeenglandandtimber.co.uk