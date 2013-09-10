Mike England Timber Invites Support for Sustainable Timber Supply

Preston, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- In the quest to uphold responsible and sustainable supply and processing of timbers, Mike England Timber Company Limited, a leading independent supplier of timbers in the UK, invites people to support only timbers that are acquired from controlled and responsible forests using environment-friendly processes and machines. The company is known to source its supplies from areas with certification from the Forest Stewardship Council.



As a strict compliant of forestation and environmental policies, all products from the company are guaranteed to have met the Chain of Custody scheme requirements of the Forest Stewardship Council. All wood types that are used for the company’s different products are also listed under the Convention of the International Trade Endangered Species (CITES) to ensure that no endangered species of trees are cut down.



For many years, the company adheres to its mission to provide compliant timber supplies by maintaining transparent sourcing details in every purchase. Customers are guaranteed to know the exact sourcing, processing and environmental certificates as soon as the products are delivered to them. Training the company’s employees is also a priority to ensure full knowledge not only of the products but of the policies being followed.



All softwood products of the company are made of materials sourced from the Northern Region of Sweden while the hardwoods are sourced from the farther lands and forests of Africa, South America and Scandinavia.



To keep the high quality of woods and finished products of the company, only the best machines are used. Weinig Powermat 500 machines equipped with a Powerlock tooling system are used to finish ordered products with more accuracy at a much faster time. This makes its services more beneficial and practical.



The woods delivered by timber merchants are turned into world-class products such as door casings, PAR and mouldings, outdoor building timbers, decking and accessories and construction timbers.