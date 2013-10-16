Mike England Timber Pushes for Strong Environmental Practices and a Culture of Sustainability

Preston, Uk -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- A leading and renowned seller and independent timber supplier providing superior quality standard and bespoke sawn & moulded timber products, supports the suitability and sustainability of wood as a building material for the construction sector. They source timber supplies from sustainable forests within the Northern Region of Sweden with FSC accreditation.



Aside from it being an aesthetically pleasing material, wood is now becoming established as a material of the future being far easier and cheaper to work with it. Considered as a sustainable material because harvesting process are now more in tuned with the wishes of environmental NGO’s and local people.



Mike England Timber is constantly looking at ways of offering customers a more comprehensive service. They use only the best timber from soft to hardwoods from as far as Scandinavia, South Africa, and other parts of Africa, and adhere to its mission to provide its customers compliant timber supplies with processing and environmental certificates as soon as products are delivered. The wood materials delivered by timber merchants are made into world-class products such as door casings, decking & accessories, building timbers, and hardwoods.



“Whatever your timber requirement may be, we will ensure that you will receive a first class service.”



The company has recently invested in two new Weinig Powermat 500 machines with the ability to offer a faster and more efficient service and higher quality finished product. Their major markets includes North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Eastern Asia, Southeast Asia, Mid East, Africa and other regions around the world.



About Mark England Timber Co Ltd.

The company was established in 1969 by John and Margery Hardman. Mark England Timber Co Ltd. has stayed in the family through Jeanette Corner, John and Margery’s eldest daughter together with a dedicated work force.



It has earned a good reputation for many years and has been nominated by the Timber Trade Journal for the Softwood Trader of The Year. Support the “Wood for Good” campaign and a member of North West Timber Trade Association.



Tel: 01254 852151

Fax: 01254 853017

Website: http://www.mikeenglandtimber.co.uk.

Email: sales@mikeenglandtimber.co.uk