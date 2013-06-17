Mike Filsaime and Andy Jenkins Team Up to Change the Video Marketing World

Lutz, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Mike Filsaime is a veteran marketer and has now joined Andy Jenkins to bring to us the new training system Video Genesis. The name is well suited to the venture which they started with the intention to shake up the video marketing industry. That is hard to do in a field where every day a new product is being launched but it just might be true with this program. The video marketing community is still small, fairly new and growing but most of the people who have spoken about Video Genesis seem to think it is a worthy addition.



The training system will be launched with a lot of excitement and fanfare beginning in June for the early activities and then in July the big opening day will be near the 4th of July holiday. Watching a product launch happen during the week of the 4th of July, one of the busiest marketing times of the year as everyone knows will be interesting to other marketers who want to learn some of Mr. Filsaime and Mr. Jenkins secrets of success. They are predicting great success with this launch and have done the background work to make sure everything is in place.



That also applies to the product itself. Sometimes marketers arrange a product launch before they even have the product finished but that did not happen here. Mike and Andy have been proud to say the product is finished. They were not rushed to put it together because they had already sold it. Instead they took their time and produced it over the last seven months. Now all that hard work is about to pay off when the launch day arrives.



There are lots of people interested in seeing Video Genesis as an amazing product that people love and tell others about and some of those people are the biggest names in the industry. This also tells the world that people are supporting this launch because they believe in the quality of the people involved and in the training itself.



Some of the content being tossed around concerns the 13 strategies for creating a marketing video as well as the dos and do not of creating them. According to some people, video marketing will never be the same again. There are some new ways of doing things and thinking about marketing that are sure to change the business practices of the customers. Hopefully they will see the kind of results the creators have seen and they will be able to share them with others who might also be interested in using video online. Today with society moving so fast, the people who do not know how to use video effectively will be left behind while others make money and grow their businesses.



The pre- launch date for the product is June 18th and the shopping cart opens officially on July 2nd. For more information about this training system or the bonuses available, please visit http://www.videogenesiss.com/.



