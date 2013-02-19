Mike Lewis Hearth Works of Rohnert Park, California Launches Informative New Website

Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Mike Lewis Hearth Works of Rohnert Park, California recently launched their new website to showcase their expert fireplace and fire pit installation services. Owner Mike Lewis began his career as a fireplace installer 15 years ago and during that time he has built a reputation for client service and sound relationships. Now, Sonoma county fireplace installer Mike Lewis is showcasing his company and the services he provides on the company’s new website.



Visitors to the website will find information about his services and see example of his excellent fireplace craftsmanship. Mike Lewis Hearth Works offers expert installation of gas and wood stoves, custom fireplaces, pellet stoves and outdoor fire pits. The company also offers complete installation and maintenance for their products. The Mike Lewis gas inserts are fueled by natural gas or propane, the wood inserts are fueled by firewood and the pellet stoves are either freestanding or as inserts or fireplaces. Visitors to the website will find information about all of these types of stoves and fireplaces. Prominent on the site are the amazing outdoor fire pits offered and in fact the company is known for installing some of the most aesthetically pleasing fire pits on the west coast.



What the website does best is explain in detail the maintenance and installation services the company offers to all of its clients. The website details the importance of fireplace maintenance especially since unattended fireplaces can be extreme fire hazards. The website details all the aspects of maintenance involved after installation and makes suggestions about the types of maintenance that should be performed on any fireplace. The site also lets readers know that after 15 years, Mike Lewis knows how to install and maintain any type of fireplace.



To learn more visit the Mike Lewis Hearth Works website or call 707.595.5004 to speak with a company representative.