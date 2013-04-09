Mike Miranda Releases New Instant Millionare Guide for FIFA 13 Ultimate Team

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Being a long time FIFA Ultimate Team player, when he heard about the release of this FUT Gold Guide that promises you’ll make over 50.000 gold per Hour of Trading he thought it might be a scam right away.



The guy who developed it is Mike Miranda, who had one of the Top FIFA Teams last year. He has a video on the page showing it at http://bit.ly/10DeDc8 However, the thought of making that insame amount of gold coins grew on him, so he had to try it out, and there’s a 60 day Money back guarantee so he couldn’t really lose. he has to say as far as a trading guide goes, FIFA Ultimate Team Millionaire goes straight to the point, reviewing the most popular trading methods and showing why people fail at making money consistently with them, and then presenting the FUT Millionaire method, which is detailed consistently with help videos and players lists.



He must say he was surprised by how easily he could learn it and he was shocked to see you could make so much money trading in a very simple way. He's now actually PROFITING from the mistakes he used to make… because those are the mistakes EVERYONE makes. Has he mentioned his friend Daniel recorded a video wasting 600,000 coins in 6 minutes on Player Packs just to prove his point about how buying packs is a bad, bad option if you want to make money in FIFA? That’s right! He for one won’t be buying anymore player packs and you shouldn’t either, if your goal is to build a great team in FUT 13.



It’s just like buying a Lottery Ticket. Yes, someone will get the Golden Ticket and hit the jackpot, but do you fancy your chances when your odds of getting a player like Cristiano Ronaldo are something in the order of 0.00001%?



About his results with the Gold making system, he's been making over 100k a day, trading under two hours daily, and he's already gotten Ronaldo and Messi for his La Liga All Star Team.



He can guarantee the Guide is no scam, so if it’s one of your dreams to get a real ALL-STAR FIFA Ultimate Team Dream Team, he recommend's you check out FUT Millionaire at http://bit.ly/10DeDc8



About The FIFA Ultimate Team Millionare

The FIFA Ultimate Team Millionare guide is developed by Mike Miranda who has years of experience in the FIFA industry. He has spent months since the release of FIFA 13 creating and perfecting this method for the gaming community to use to the best of its ability!



Media Contact:

Mike Miranda

info@FUTmillionare.com

Los Angeles, CA

http://bit.ly/10DeDc8