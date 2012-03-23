Mike Silcox of Bluffdale, UT Partners With Clean Green Nation

Bluffdale, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Mike Silcox, a green professional based in Bluffdale, Utah.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Mike will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Mike’s chief goal will be to help residents in the Bluffdale area live greener, more sustainable lives. He will do this by sharing information and resources, including information on Salt Lake City environmental programs.



“Green living and renewable energy have never been more popular than they are right now, nor as important,” says Mike. “My partnership with Clean Green allows me to offer all sorts of important information regarding renewable energy, Salt Lake City carbon offset tips and sustainable living ideas. I believe that when people make the decision to become informed about green living, they’ll be amazed at how easy it can be.”



Mike’s focus at Clean Green Nation will expand past just information. Another cornerstone of his role as a green representative will be to offer energy efficient products to citizens as well. In his online store, shoppers will be able to compare and buy a variety of energy efficient products, ranging in size and price.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is proud to help North American citizens learn about the importance of renewable energy and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence traditional energy sources. By helping to make citizens aware of the benefits of renewable energy and green living, Clean Green Nation hopes to become the foremost supplier of green information and eco friendly products.



"I’m amazed at how widespread the use of renewable energy has grown to over the past decade," explains Mike. "Hill Air Force Base biomass is something that I didn’t even realize existed until I learned about it through Clean Green Nation. I think that when others are exposed to this information, people will begin to realize just how important it is to consider energy alternatives."



Mike will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://mikes.cleangreennation.com.