Mike Silver and Joe Silver of Silver & Silver Honored by Super Lawyers for Excellence in Practice

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Silver & Silver, home to the leading Social Security Disability lawyers in the Philadelphia area, is excited to announce that co-founder Mike Silver and attorney Joe Silver have once again been honored by Super Lawyers for their professional excellence.



Mike was named to the Super Lawyers' list of the top-rated practicing attorneys in Pennsylvania for 2020. This is his 17th consecutive selection, having received this prestigious distinction every year since 2004 and continues to be the only disability attorney in Eastern PA to earn the Super Lawyer designation.



Joe was named to the 2020 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for the second consecutive year.



Super Lawyers recognizes only the top 5 percent of attorneys practicing in each state. Rising Stars recognizes the top 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state who are either 40 years old or younger or who have been in practice for less than 10 years.



This is a tremendous honor for both Mike and Joe, and for the firm they've helped to elevate to one of the most respected Social Security Disability and workers' compensation law firms in the nation. Super Lawyers uses an extensive evaluation process in selecting its annual honorees, and inclusion on this year's list is a hearty endorsement of Mike and Joe as outstanding attorneys whom clients can trust to provide effective legal counsel.



Individuals who need an attorney to help pursue disability benefits in Philadelphia or any of the surrounding communities are encouraged to contact Silver & Silver today to schedule a consultation. More information is available on the firm's website at https://www.silverandsilver.com/.



About Silver & Silver

For over forty years, the legal team at Silver & Silver has been representing clients in Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley region. Our attorneys focus mainly on disability and personal injury cases, as well as workers' compensation and employment litigation. They work closely with doctors, physical therapists, accountants, life care planners, and other experts to help win your case.



To learn more, visit http://www.silverandsilver.com/ today.