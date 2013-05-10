San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Binary Options is not easy. Many of the videos published on Binary Options are clearly misleading and encourage financially uneducated individuals into believing this is a fast profit system. In the winter of 1012 Michal Freeman lunched a binary options educational channel on YouTube focused on breaking down the important facts traders must be aware of when attempting to day-trade. The channel quickly became viral as the demand for quality educational resources for binary options is only showing growth.



As Michael often says 'Bonuses lock your money with the platform' and identifying a legitimate broker is essential and should not be over looked.



The Binary Options Channel is now the leading in the industry with over 60 educational videos covering broker review, day trading tips and popular strategies using both technical and fundamental analysis. Michael's contributions to the online trading community are many and the creation of the official Binary Options Portal is another step in helping traders can the comprehensive look into the industry and the tools and requirements necessary to become a successful day trader.



About Binary Options Portal

The new Binary Options Portal was created in a 'blog like' them allowing viewers to share their experiences with brokers and personal thoughts on the industry, making this portal not only a great educational center but an open forum for day traders. Covering Michael Freeman's Channel on YouTube was fun and interesting, all lectures are delivered in a fast-face, informative fashion which is why it is safe to say that Michael Freeman is an authority figure in the Binary Options Industry.