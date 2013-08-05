"Mikkuriman" Chocolate Wafers Is to Appear at the End of August as a Result of the Collaboration of Family Mart with Hatsune Miku

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Bikkuriman is a Japanese animated series originally produced by Toei Animation originally aired from October 1987 to April 1989 and were created later as Shin Bikkuriman sequels, Super Bikkuriman, Bikkuriman 2000 and Happy Lucky Bikkuriman.



Bikkuriman was from then manufactured as a chocolate-filled wafer which comes with a sticker and is favored by Japanese youngsters. Bikkuriman turned out to be truly popular, to the level that it influenced a number of anime series at the same time as manga, during the 1980?s. Some of the stickers that come together with the wafer are nowadays heavily charged and are viewed as collector’s items.



Currently, Japanese convenience store chain Family Mart is engaging in a new collaboration with the well-known vocaloid series, Hatsune Miku and Lotte to rework Bikkuriman into Mikkuriman.



Actually this cooperation has been branded “Mikkuriman - Miku to kimy?na nakama-tachi-hen” or “Mikkuriman, Miku and her strange friends” and strange friends mean some of the other vocaloids like Luka, Kaito, Rin and Len. Like Bikkuriman, Mikkuriman are additionally chocolate stuffed wafers that come with a card.



The package is designed by Dayo-San and shows the favorite vocaloid characters in a cute super-deformed manner. Some of the cards provided with the wafer are very common while some cards are rarer than others. Which card everyone can get in a pack, is entirely random.

This collaboration will begin towards the end of August.



Bikkuriman isn't really the sole product Family Mart and Hatsune Miku are collaborating about, because Morinaga & Co., Ltd is also getting a Vocaloid make-over with their own chocolate wafer.



Every single package includes a random story card. These story cards come in 16 designs, each inspired by one of the following vocaloid songs:



01 Bad- End- Night

02 Crazy - nighT

03 Twilight - nighT

04 Himitsu - kuro no chikai

05 Karakuri – Burst

06 Trickery - Casino

07 “Synchronicity” series

08 Haitoku no Hana



Just like Mikkuriman, this collaboration also will start by the end of August 2013. Both products will likely be exclusively marketed in Family Mart branches.



Family Mart is a multinational convenience store chain, the largest in the world, with stores not just in Japan, but also in the United States, China, Taiwan, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.



