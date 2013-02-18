Mikoh Swimwear Offered by VidaSoleil.com Receives Great Praise by Critics for Its 2013 Designs

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Mikoh Swimwear is quickly establishing themselves in the swimwear industry ever since its first collection launch in 2010. Mikoh Swimwear’s products have appeared in reputed magazines such as Sports Illustrated, Riviera, Foam, People, Glamour, U.S. Weekly and many more. The designer company’s latest 2013 collection is being commended by many established swimwear designers, many of which stated that this could be Mikoh Swimwear’s best year.



The media spokesperson of Vida Soleil quoted on the latest 2013 collection by Mikoh Swimwear, “Mikoh Swimwear is a joint project by Oleema and Kalani Miller and was launched in 2010. The swimwear design company has been offering one pieces, separates and cover ups. Mikoh Swimwear has gained a lot of attention ever since its launch due to its features in popular magazines. Their demand is often high and usually their merchandise is sold out. Their latest 2013 collection however has seen a far greater and quicker demand than their previous year products. Many critics are saying that this is the best collection by Mikoh Swimwear, which could be the reflection of their experience and confidence. Mikoh Swimwear has created an identity which distinguishes them from other swimwear designs. We are quickly running out of their products and have only have few items in our stock.”



Mikoh Swimwear products offered by Vida Soleil can be viewed on the website which are followed by details of each swimwear and multiple pictures. Vida Soleil stated that they have prioritized their website to present the best user-experience. The company further informed that they have also integrated their site with social networking sites for recommendation or discussion purposes. A gift certificate of $100 is also offered by Vida Soleil which has become one of its best seller items.



Vida Soleil is providing a newsletter to keep their customers up to date on the latest fashion and trends. The company has received numerous positive feedbacks by its consumers for offering products that are unique and of upmost quality. The company informed that they concentrate in providing swimwear designs that are often discussed in the beach fashion industry and have creative merchandise.



