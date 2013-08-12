Mikrofax Visitors Can Now "Request a Demo" by Registering Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- A software design firm for professional applications, Mikrofax now supports the ability for visitors to “Request a Demo” of its products. Doing so requires the submission of a registration form, featured on the website, which also gives people access to the Members Area. Mikrofax EProcurement , Mikrofax Asset management software , Mikrofax purchasing software , and Mikrofax inventory control software are all part of their products.



The purchase orders software eBuyerAssist helps streamline actions such as order approvals, auditing, adding item descriptions, and recording of receipts, payments, and match invoices, among other functions. By working with business customers and purchasing professionals, the company can identify exactly what is required, so companies both private and public can acquire a fully customized product.



Purchasing software and other programs developed by the firm’s team of professionals is suited for the SaaS needs of large and medium size enterprises. The features include web-based electronic requisition, accounts integration, bid analysis, supplier portals, budget control, and more. Custom-made applications can be produced by the team, while packaged software is also available if it meets the needs of the client organization.



Mikrofax is a leader when it comes to eProcurement software; eBuyerAssist integrates into corporate infrastructures and related accounts systems. Customers receive a high end system based on the client’s needs and at a cost they can afford. The software can support multiple companies and currencies and features supplier portals, customer portals, and punch out, which can be standard features or paid-for add-ons.



Free software demonstrations are available from the company. By clicking on “Request a Demo”, the sign-up form is available and is easy to fill out. The process of receiving a no-cost look at the software’s features, therefore, comes without hassle. Visit http://mikrofax.com to learn more.



About Mikrofax

Mikrofax, founded in 1988, has grown from a business focused on purchasing systems to one providing packaged and custom-built applications to enterprise customers. Its software is suited for public and private companies and various institutions, while the company’s mission is to provide the best product while adhering to a policy that considers the environmental impacts of all corporate activities.