Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mikros Systems Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Mikros Systems Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Mikros Systems Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Mikros Systems Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Mikros Systems Corporation"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Mikros Systems Corporation (Mikros) is an advanced technology company that specializes in the research, development and support of technology for electronic systems. The company provides technology, products and services for military radio frequency or wireless and underwater data communications, primarily, for military and homeland security applications. The company also offers electronic systems engineering and integration, technology management, radar systems engineering, communications engineering, and combat/command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) systems engineering. Its products include ADEPT, an automated, programmable electronic test tool for alignment, maintenance, calibration, and error diagnosis of radar and other electronic systems. The company serves the US government through participation in Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contracts. Mikros is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Mikros Systems Corporation



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