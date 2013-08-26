Miku Miku Hockey for PlayStation Vita Is Going to Be Available on PSN from September 10 in Japan

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Sony Computer Entertainment Japan Asia declared today that the Miku Miku Hockey PS Vita game app, which was a hit with participants when it was presented at the Nico Nico Chokaigi convention, will be coming to the PSN solely for PlayStation Plus members in Japan. No information if this will be a free or paid app.



Miku Miku Hockey is a collaboration between Sony Computer Entertainment Japan Asia and Crypton Future Media, the company that created the digital voice synthesizer/character Hatsune Miku. Along with it, you can use the PS Vita to enjoy a virtual game of air hockey against the digital diva herself or her weird, super-deformed redesign, Mikudayo . A lot more on Miku Miku Hockey here .There is also full information of what the app actually does. In brief, it’s an enhanced reality application where you can play air hockey against Hatsune Miku or her stange version, Mikudayo-san.



The version of Miku Miku Hockey that’s arriving to PSN won’t just be the precise same technical demo that Nico Nico Chokaigi participants played; quite a few improvements to the game app will be made.



Especially, there is a new spectate mode where you are able to watch Hatsune Miku and Mikudayo-san (or two Hatsune Mikus or Mikudayos) play air hockey against one another. There will also be some sort of character leveling up mechanic.



This new and enhanced variation of Miku Miku Hockey will be available on PSN in Japan, solely to PlayStation Plus members, from September 10 to November 19.



If you’re a Hatsune Miku fan who’s going down to Yokohama for the Magical Mirai 2013 event happening there, you will be able to enjoy the brand-new variation of Miku Miku Hockey ahead of PlayStation Plus members in Japan.



Even though this announcement is just for Japan for the time being, we’ll check with Sony to see if the app could possibly be coming to PS Plus in Asia too. Stay in touch.



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