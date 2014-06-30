MikyB Fun Kids Clothes Announces Release of New Line of Sun-Shielding Girls' Hats

Gold Coast, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- MikyB :-) Fun Kids Clothes & Hats, a leading online retailer of children's clothing, announced the release of a new line of protective sun hats for girls. Like most of MikyB's offerings, the new hats are made from a 100% cotton weave that is designed to provide practical, effective protection from Australia's frequent and often-intense sunshine. Taking into account the recommendations of the SunSmart program, the fun, attractive new hats can help parents to better protect their young children from the dangers of excessive sun exposure.



"All of our products here at MikyB are designed to be both fun and practical," company representative Kim Braid said, "and our new line of girls' hats are the perfect extension of this philosophy. Available in a wide range of prints and styles, kids fall in love with these hats at first sight, meaning that they'll be happy to wear them while enjoying the sun." World health authorities agree that continuing, unmitigated exposure to intense sun increases the chances of developing skin cancer over the course of a lifetime. Many experts recommend that the best way to ward off such possibilities is to instill good sun-going habits in younger children so that they learn to protect themselves throughout life. The new girls' hats just released by MikyB are designed to be appealing to even the youngest children while also providing excellent protection from the sun to the face, ears, back of the neck and other vulnerable areas.



In addition to producing industry-leading sun hats, MikyB also offers a variety of other types of children's clothing. Most of the company's products are designed to provide effective protection from excessive sun exposure, including many which rate at UPF 50 or better. The vast majority of the company's products are sewn from 100% cotton fabric and utilize weaves which are especially suited to warding off harmful UV radiation. The new line of girls' hats, like the rest of MikyB's products, are also designed to stay on during vigorous play and stand up to related stresses, other important considerations when buying sun-protecting clothing for children.



"Our new girls' hats are some of our most appealing and practical creations yet," Braid continued, "and they preserve our focus on affordability, too. Parents will be surprised at how inexpensive it can be to buy high-quality, well-designed clothing and accessories for their children." In addition to offering some of the most exciting and practical children's clothing in Australia, MikyB :-) Fun Kids Clothes & Hats is also one of the most affordable retailers of such goods in the country. The company offers low-cost flat-rate shipping to anywhere in Australia, with Express Post delivery being available for a small additional charge. It ships to the rest of the world at competitive prices, too, and offers no-hassle returns and exchanges. The newly released line of MikyB Girls Hats, along with the rest of the company's products, can be viewed and ordered at its website.



About MikyB Fun Kids Clothes

A leading online retailer of children's clothing and accessories, MikyB :-) Fun Kids Clothes & Hats focuses on combining exciting designs with child-tested practicality. Many of the company's products provide excellent protection from UV radiation, and it is one of the most affordable sources for offerings of this sort anywhere.